Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Dinero Ventures Ltd (TSXV: DNO) ("Dinero") reports that a drill program is underway at the 100 % owned Mt Bisson REE property situated 65 km northwest of Mackenzie, B.C. The property consists of approximately 11,786 ha in 15 claims that covers a 3 km x 9 km magnetic area hosting REE minerals. Six rare-earth element mineralized localities (Kolbe, Laura, Bliss (Central), Will # 1 and 2 and the M12000 Road) occurrences have been identified with the Kolbe and Central zone having the highest REE values.

Ed Kruchkowski, President of the Company, states: "The Mt Bisson project is an exciting property located in an area well accessed by a network of logging roads. The demand for rare earth metals has the potential to add great value for both the Company and the shareholders given the opportunities on this property. The Company is very excited to continue with a strategy for advancing the project."

There are 17 rare earth elements that are a well-defined group of chemically similar metals indispensable for modern technology and industry. The 15 lanthanides include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium , europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium. Scandium and yttrium are also included because they occur in the same ore deposits as the lanthanides and exhibit similar chemical behavior.

These elements are often divided into light rare earth elements (LREE's) and heavy rare earth elements (HREE's) based on their atomic weights. LREE's generally include lanthanum through europium, while HREE's include gadolinium through lutetium, along with yttrium.

Rare earth elements are essential in a wide range of applications, including electronics, renewable energy technologies, magnets, lasers, glass, and industrial catalysts. For example, neodymium and dysprosium are critical for high-strength magnets used in wind turbines and electric vehicles, while europium and terbium are used in display technologies. Their unique electronic structures, particularly the partially filled 4f orbitals of the lanthanides, give rise to extraordinary magnetic, optical, and catalytic properties that distinguish them from other metals.

Rare earth elements (REE's) have a wide range of applications across various industries, including:

Clean Energy: Used in wind turbines and electric vehicle batteries for renewable energy technologies.

Electronics: Essential for manufacturing smartphones, tablets, and other high-end electronic devices.

Defense: Critical components in military technologies, including guidance systems and radar.

Medical Imaging: Utilized in MRI machines and other medical imaging technologies.

Industrial Processes: Employed in catalysts for petroleum refining and in glass and ceramics production.

The rare earth elements (REE's) are a specific subset of critical minerals known for their unique properties and applications in technology while the critical minerals are a broader category of minerals essential for economic and national security.

The mineral assemblage of the Mt Bisson rare-earth element mineralization places it in the pegmatite system consisting of deep brown allanite, vesuvianite, scheelite, two varieties of epidote (pink and pistachio green), monazite, fluorapatite and sparse zircon. Elevated Y2O3 contents were also documented in several minerals.

During work by the property owners in 2025, the newly discovered Kolbe showing was located. Of the 13 samples collected from the zone, 8 returned over the limit results in cerium (>10000 ppm), lanthanum (>10000 ppm), neodymium (>10000 ppm), praseodymium (>1000 ppm) and samarium (>1000 ppm). Sample A25-88 gave 31 % TREE with 10.66 % lanthanum, 16.0 % cesium, 1.33 % praseodymium, 3.49 % neodymium, 0.22 % samarium, 0.25 % europium, 1.61 %, luetetium, 0.06 % ytterbium, gadolinium 0.065 % and 0.09 % dysprosium. Sample A25-84 gave 11.47 % TREE with 3.27 % lanthanum, 5.23 % cesium, 0.55 % praseodymium, 0.188 % neodymium, 0.22 % samarium and 0.09 % dysprosium. Sample A25-86 gave 8.18 % TREE with 3.02% lanthanum, 3.96 % cesium, 0.33 % praseodymium, 0.188 % neodymium and 0.05 % samarium. Of the above 8 samples, niobium values ranged from 0.005 to 0.22 %.

Note: The grab samples above were random in nature and do not necessarily represent the metal content in the located source. The Company feels that the high metal content is highly encouraging and further investigation is warranted.

The Company QP supervised the 2025 exploration for the property owners and can verify the accuracy and validity of the sampling. The QP was in charge of the samples in the field and delivered them to the laboratory.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10086/299939_65dd584f6409a9a0_002full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10086/299939_dinero-fig2.jpg

The above map shows the claim boundaries, location of the showings and magnetic anomaly copied from government files. Sampling on the Kolbe zone is shown in the second map with a table showing the TREE for the 2025 samples.

The Company undertook X-Ray Powder Diffraction analysis at UBC on 4 samples from the zone. These indicated the presence of allanite, a rare earth bearing silicate and monazite, a rare earth bearing phosphate.

All samples reported were prepared at MSA Labs' preparation laboratory in Terrace, B.C., and assayed at MSA Labs' geochemical laboratory in Langley, B.C. The laboratory used the Lithium Borate Fusion and ICP-OES Finish method to analyse the samples. MSA Labs' quality system complies with the requirements for the international standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the company.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for and approves the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Dinero as he is the president of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DINERO VENTURES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." "This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299939

Source: Dinero Ventures Ltd.