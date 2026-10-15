Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") is pleased to announce that summer surface prospecting of copper-silver mineralization has successfully extended the strike extent of the Birch Zone copper and silver mineralization to 4.4 kilometres at the Humber Copper Project ("Humber"or the "Project"), located in western Newfoundland (Figure 1).

The work, part of a Phase 1 2026 exploration program, was designed to follow-up on a successful initial exploration program in 2025 that resulted in the discovery of the 2.2-kilometre Birch Zone (Figures 1, 2, and 3) as well as the identification of several high-priority combined geophysical and geochemical (copper, cobalt) targets for follow-up prospecting.

Work completed to date at Humber includes:

Prospecting including the collection of 246 rock grab outcrop and float samples across the Project with 148 samples (60%) collected from the Birch Zone and Hughes Lake Trends;

Collection of 436 soil samples to test additional 3 kilometres extent southwest of the Birch Zone;

Collection of 169 regional stream sediment samples to complete coverage of the property in remote areas not sampled in 2025; and

Flying of a property-wide LiDAR ("Light Detection and Ranging") remote-sensing survey to aid in structural interpretation.

Highlights of the work completed to date include:

Extension of the Birch Zone dolomite-hosted mineralization by 0.5 kilometres to the northeast with assays up to 1.60% Cu and 1.7 g/t Ag ; expanding the footprint of surface copper and silver mineralization from 2.2 kilometres to 2.7 kilometres;

Discovery of additional copper and silver mineralization over 1.7 kilometres to the immediate southwest of the Birch Zone dolomite, hosted as disseminations and quartz veins within mafic volcanic/intrusive and clastic sedimentary rocks with significant assays of 2.20% Cu, 35.3 g/t Ag, and 129 ppb Au, and 1.28% Cu and 15.0 g/t Ag* ;

Identification of additional copper mineralization 2.7 kilometres to the southwest along strike of the Birch Zone near Little North Pond with assays up to 0.26% Cu and 2.1 g/t Ag; and

Results are pending for the soil and stream sediments and will be reported in a future news release.

Magna Terra would like to acknowledge and thank the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador for partial financial assistance granted for work on the Humber Copper Project under the Junior Exploration Assistance Program ("JEA").

"Our summer 2026 prospecting and mapping program has been very successful. Having first identified the Birch Zone copper discovery in summer 2025, and now tracing significant surface copper-silver mineralization over a strike length of 4.4 kilometres is very encouraging. This extension and the identification of multiple host rocks is indicative of a dynamic and structurally controlled mineralizing environment. The presence of anomalous copper mineralization, a further 2.7 kilometres southwest of the Birch Zone at Little North Pond, along the same magnetic low feature highlights an opportunity for further growth. We have covered this zone with soil samples and look forward to updating shareholders on those results, the regional stream sediment samples, and the LiDAR analysis when results are received. In the meantime, we are planning a 20-line kilometre Induced Polarization ground geophysical survey at the Birch Zone in order to develop more specific targets for future advanced testing. We are very grateful for the financial support provided through the JEA program by the government of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador on the Humber Copper Project."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Prospecting and Geological Mapping Details

Systematic prospecting and geological mapping was completed with the goal of 1) expanding the footprint of the Birch Zone and Hughes Lake Trends, and 2) following up on regional stream sediment and airborne conductors from work in 2025 (see news releases dated November 4, 2026, November 18, 2025, and March 11, 2026).

A total of 246 rock, grab, float, and outcrop samples* were collected and submitted to Eastern Analytical Limited in Springdale, NL for gold and multi-element analysis. All assay results have been returned with copper values ranging from 5 to 22,000 ppm (2.20%) Cu and 44 of the 246 rock samples (17.9%) analysing over 500 ppm Cu from the vicinity of the Hughes Lake and Birch Zone Trends. Additionally, silver values range from 0.2 to 35.3 ppm (g/t) Ag, with 4 of the 246 rock samples (1.6%) analysing over 5 ppm Ag and associated with significant copper in quartz vein-hosted mineralization.

Prospecting was successful in extending surface dolomitized-limestone hosted copper-silver mineralization at the Birch Zone an additional 0.5 kilometres to the northeast, expanding that style of mineralization from 2.2 kilometres to 2.7 kilometres with assays from grab samples up to 1.60% Cu and 1.7 g/t Ag (Figures 2, 3, and 4). Towards the southwest along strike, the style and host-rock to copper mineralization changes to predominantly quartz vein-hosted within mafic volcanics/intrusive and clastic sedimentary rocks (Figures 2, 3, and 5). The identification of copper and silver mineralization hosted within quartz veins and disseminations in mafic volcanics and clastic sediments to the southwest of the main dolomite-hosted mineralization is indicative that the Birch Zone mineralization is present in multiple host rocks and developed or was remobilized during deformation. Assays up to 2.20% Cu and 35.3 g/t Ag were obtained from grab samples in this area.

Copper mineralization from outcrop grab samples of sandstone collected 2.7 kilometres southwest of the Birch Zone near Little North Pond with assays up to 0.26% Cu and 2.1 g/t Ag, highlighting the potential for further strike extension of the zone marked by a prominent magnetic low feature.

Regionally, reconnaissance prospecting of anomalous copper and cobalt-bearing stream sediment and airborne conductivity anomalies identified in 2025 did not lead to identification of significant copper or cobalt mineralization.

Humber Copper Project Highlights

4.4 kilometres of surface copper mineralization at the Birch Zone, with potential to expand a further 2.7 kilometres based on underlying geophysics and rock samples;

8+ kilometre Hughes Lake Copper Trend;

Airborne geophysical conductors coincident with lake and stream sediment Cu and Co anomalies;

District-scale land package comprising 49,925 hectares ;

Located within the premier mining jurisdiction of Newfoundland and Labrador;

Year-round accessibility with road access to the majority of the Project;

First mover advantage in a previously unrecognized area of exploration potential; and

Acquired through staking - cost effective acquisition and with no underlying royalties or option payments.

Figure 1: A map showing the Humber Copper Project with underlying geology of the Humber Arm Allochthon and location of the Birch Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/319144_3fded5b334427819_002full.jpg

Figure 2: A map showing 2025 and 2026 rock samples and current extent of the Birch Zone overlying airborne tilt derivative magnetics, Humber Copper Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/319144_3fded5b334427819_003full.jpg

Figure 3: A map showing 2025 and 2026 rock samples and current extent of the Birch Zone overlying the regional geology, Humber Copper Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/319144_3fded5b334427819_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Field photographs from 2026 showing typical dolomite-hosted copper mineralization from the Birch Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/319144_3fded5b334427819_005full.jpg

Figure 5: Field photographs showing typical quartz vein hosted copper (bornite, malachite, covellite and chalcopyrite) mineralization at the from the southwest end of the Birch Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/319144_3fded5b334427819_006full.jpg

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and non-independent "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All rock samples collected from current fieldwork were submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, NL and were analysed for gold (30 g fire assay) and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, and Ag (method ICP-34).

* Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper and Shellbird Projects in Newfoundland and Labrador; our Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; as well as the Prospect Or's Dream, and Cape Spencer Gold Projects in New Brunswick. The Company also owns a 100% interest in six discreet precious metals projects covering approximately 79,000 hectares in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. which are available for purchase or option/joint venture. The Company currently has active option agreements on its Great Northern Project in Newfoundland and Luna Roja Project in Santa Cruz, with Gold Hunter Resources and Lunex Metals respectively.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans and programs; the timing, scope and results of future exploration activities; the advancement and development of the Company's mineral projects; the potential for mineral discoveries; the Company's ability to realize value from its mineral property portfolio; potential option, joint venture, partnership or other transactions involving the Company's projects; and the Company's future plans, objectives and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "could", "would" or "will" occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with mineral exploration and development; the availability of financing; commodity prices; market and economic conditions; permitting and regulatory approvals; the availability of personnel, equipment and contractors; the timing and results of exploration programs; the ability of the Company and its partners to satisfy the terms of option and other agreements; changes in laws, regulations and government policies; and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry.

Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company is available in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319144