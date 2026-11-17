Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 1,433 line kilometre high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey over its 100%-owned Cape Spencer Project ("Cape Spencer" or the "Project"), located in southern New Brunswick (Figure 1). The survey is being completed by Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. along northwest-oriented survey lines at 50-metre line spacing and 500-metre tie line spacing covering the entirety of the Cape Spencer Project area (Figure 2). Terrella Geoscience Inc. has been engaged to provide quality control review of the data.

The survey is being completed to help map out geological units and key fault zones and splays known to host gold mineralization at Cape Spencer. The Company's 2020 and 2021 work on the Project indicated that north-northeast oriented fault splays off of the Millican Lake Fault were important host structures for gold mineralization in addition to the main Millican Lake granite-Cape Spencer Formation thrust contacts (see news release dated June 10, 2021). This survey will help us further refine this structural/mineralization model and plan future exploration initiatives within the project area.

"We are pleased to be completing this detailed airborne survey across our 100% owned Cape Spencer Project, which will provide a more complete geophysical data set encompassing the entire Project area. This survey will help us target additional areas of the Project for prospective gold mineralization similar to that observed at the Cape Spencer Northeast and Pit Zones, based on similar geological and structural settings. The Cape Spencer Project is representative of an emerging gold-district in southern New Brunswick, as exemplified by Galway Metals' Clarence Stream Project where a recent significant investment by Michael Gentile, also a major shareholder of Magna Terra, will allow Galway to continue to expand and grow the resource at Clarence Stream. We continue to evaluate strategic opportunities to surface and unlock the inherent value that lies within our deep project portfolio."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Cape Spencer Project Highlights

5,089 hectares along 15 kilometres of strike of a regional-scale gold bearing structure - the Millican Lake Fault and fault splays;

Project is host to large untested gold bearing alteration systems including: 2.5-kilometre alteration and gold bearing Emilio Trend with drill intercepts up to 7.86 g/t gold over 7.4 metres (core length; true width unknown); Marigold Prospect with drill intercepts up to 8.71 g/t gold over 2 metres (core length; true width unknown); Birches Zone with drill intercepts up to 5.23 g/t gold over 4.0 metres (core length; true width unknown);

The Cape Spencer Deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 1,720,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.72 g/t gold for 151,000 contained ounces in two zones: Northeast Zone - Inferred Mineral Resource of 740,000 tonnes at an average grade of 4.07 g/t gold, for 96,000 contained ounces at a cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t gold in a conceptual underground development; and Pit Zone - Inferred Mineral Resource of 990,000 tonnes at an average grade of 1.71 g/t gold, for 54,000 contained ounces at a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t gold in a conceptual open pit.

Hosted within similar Proterozoic-aged rocks of the Avalon Zone that host multi-million ounce gold deposits such as Haile, Ridgeway and Hope Brook; and

Two gold deposits open along strike (Northeast and Pit Zones).





Figure 1: A map showing the location of the Cape Spencer Project in southern New Brunswick, major gold occurrences, and regional-scale faults and geology.

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Figure 2: A map showing property geology and gold occurrences of the Cape Spencer Project.

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Qualified Person and Technical Notes

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and non-independent "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. All Mineral Resource Estimates were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards (2014).

The Mineral Resource Estimate quoted in this news release regarding the Cape Spencer Project refers to the technical report: "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on The Cape Spencer Gold Deposit, Saint John County, New Brunswick, Canada", (the "Cape Spencer Report") with an effective date of January 23, 2019, and authored by Michael Cullen, P.Geo. (Independent Qualified Person), and Matthew Harrington, P.Geo. (Independent Qualified Person).

Rock and core sample lengths from historic exploration programs that are reported are presented as core or sample lengths only. True widths of mineralized intervals are not known. All quoted drill core sample intervals, grades and production statistics were compiled from historic assessment reports obtained from the government of New Brunswick that are referenced in the Technical Report noted above.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper and Shellbird Projects in Newfoundland and Labrador; our Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; as well as the Prospect Or's Dream, and Cape Spencer Gold Projects in New Brunswick. The Company also owns a 100% interest in six discrete precious metals projects covering approximately 79,000 hectares in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which are available for purchase or option/joint venture. The Company currently has active option agreements on its Great Northern Project in Newfoundland and Luna Roja Project in Santa Cruz, with Gold Hunter Resources and Lunex Metals respectively.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans and programs; the timing, scope and results of future exploration activities; the advancement and development of the Company's mineral projects; the potential for mineral discoveries; the Company's ability to realize value from its mineral property portfolio; potential option, joint venture, partnership or other transactions involving the Company's projects; and the Company's future plans, objectives and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "could", "would" or "will" occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with mineral exploration and development; the availability of financing; commodity prices; market and economic conditions; permitting and regulatory approvals; the availability of personnel, equipment and contractors; the timing and results of exploration programs; the ability of the Company and its partners to satisfy the terms of option and other agreements; changes in laws, regulations and government policies; and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry.

Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company is available in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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