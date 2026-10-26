Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") is pleased to announce that it has expanded the property size of the Prospect Or's Dream Project ("Prospect Or's Dream" or the "Project"), located proximal to the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of northern New Brunswick. The Project now comprises 23,887 hectares located along a 30+-kilometre extent of the prospective Moose Lake Fault Zone (Figure 1). The Project is centred on a new gold discovery from 2025 where low-sulphidation epithermal gold-bearing quartz veins were identified that are hosted within rhyolite, andesite, and granites over a minimum 7.2-kilometre strike length of the Donner Trend (see news release dated January 22, 2026).

The Project area has been expanded via staking of 7 mineral claims totaling 5,087 hectares along or near the strike projection of the Moose Lake Fault (Figure 1). Importantly, these claims were added without any underlying option payments or royalties to vendors. The ongoing airborne geophysical survey has been expanded from 1,221 line kilometres to 1,302 line kilometres and will be further extended to cover the newly staked contiguous claims.

Magna Terra would like to acknowledge and thank the Province of New Brunswick for partial financial assistance granted for work on the Prospect Or's Dream Project under the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program ("NBJMAP").

"As we build the data layers through our systematic exploration approach at the Prospect Or's Dream Project, we have taken the opportunity to expand the Project footprint by staking available ground along or near the Moose Lake Fault, further illustrating our strategy of growing our high-potential mineral projects through cost effective acquisition and disciplined exploration. The information generated from our ongoing airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey which is nearing completion, along with our ongoing prospecting work and planned soil geochemical surveys will provide the Company with a strong dataset to help generate priority exploration targets within this enlarged land package. Our initial prospecting program which generated assays with grades of up to 1.97 g/t gold from rock grab samples*, has also generated additional zones of epithermal quartz veins, leading to the expansion of the property package south and east of the Blitzen Prospect. Pathfinder elements, including Ag, As, Sb, Te, and Hg from quartz vein samples, are guiding our efforts in identifying where each target area sits within the classic low-sulphidation epithermal model, and providing vectors towards potential higher-grade parts of the system."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Property Geology

The Prospect Or's Dream Property is centred along a 30 kilometre section of the Moose Lake-Tomogonops-Tozer Fault system ("Moose Lake Fault Zone" or "MLFZ"), a regional-scale fault zone that separates middle to late Ordovician volcanic and sedimentary rocks of the Sheephouse Brook Group and Cambrian to Lower Ordovician Miramichi Group to the south from Middle to Late Ordovician Tetagouche and California Lake groups to the north. The Tetagouche and California Lake groups are host to the volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits of the Bathurst Camp (Figure 1).

The area has been subject to episodic intrusive and deformation and faulting from the Late Ordovician to the Devonian. The less explored Sheephouse Brook and Miramichi groups are intruded by Late Ordovician Clearwater Lake and Stony Brook felsic porphyritic intrusives. Rocks on both sides of the fault are intruded by Late Silurian to Early Devonian North Pole and South Branch Northwest Miramichi granites, particularly on the western side of the property.

Several NW-SE striking splay faults off the main MLFZ include the Kagoot Brook, Hubbards Pond, Clearwater Stream, Sheephouse Brook, Mahals Brook, Mountain Brook, and the Pringle Brook faults.

Figure 1: Location of the Prospect Or's Dream Project, showing rock grab samples, geology, fault zones, and mineral occurrences with recently added minerals claims

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Epithermal Gold Model

Although the Company is in its early stages of work at Prospect Or's Dream, the data and initial geological observations (vein textures, host rocks, etc.) along with indicator element signature of the vein samples (Au, Ag, Sb, As with variable amounts of Hg and Te, and very low concentrations of Cu, Pb, and Zn) suggest that the prospects sampled to date are at a relatively high level in the typical low-sulphidation epithermal model of Buchanan (1981) in each of the areas (see red box on Figure 2). Generally higher-grade precious metals are found deeper within these systems and generally associated with quartz adularia veins. Ongoing work will continue to gather the geological and geochemical data required to better understand vectoring to higher-grade portions of the epithermal systems exposed on the property.

Figure 2: Schematic stratigraphic, alteration and metal zonation cross section through a typical low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver system (after Buchanan, 1981).

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Qualified Person and Technical Notes

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All rock samples collected were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. in Moncton, New Brunswick for processing and then transported to their facility in North Vancouver, BC for gold (method AU-AA23) and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, Ag, As, Sb (method ME-ICP61), Hg (method Hg-MS42), Te and other elements (method ME-MS61L).

All quoted historic drill core and rock samples results were compiled from historic assessment and government reports obtained from the government of New Brunswick. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.

* Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper and Shellbird Projects in Newfoundland and Labrador; our Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; as well as the Prospect Or's Dream and Cape Spencer Gold Projects in New Brunswick. The Company also owns a 100% interest in six discrete precious metals projects covering approximately 79,000 hectares in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which are available for purchase or option/joint venture. The Company currently has active option agreements on its Great Northern Project in Newfoundland and Luna Roja Project in Santa Cruz, with Gold Hunter Resources and Lunex Metals, respectively.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans and programs; the timing, scope and results of future exploration activities; the advancement and development of the Company's mineral projects; the potential for mineral discoveries; the Company's ability to realize value from its mineral property portfolio; potential option, joint venture, partnership or other transactions involving the Company's projects; and the Company's future plans, objectives and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "could", "would" or "will" occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with mineral exploration and development; the availability of financing; commodity prices; market and economic conditions; permitting and regulatory approvals; the availability of personnel, equipment and contractors; the timing and results of exploration programs; the ability of the Company and its partners to satisfy the terms of option and other agreements; changes in laws, regulations and government policies; and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry.

Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company is available in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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