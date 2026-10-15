Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) announced that it will host a public Q&A call on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 8:00 am ET following the release of its Q1 FY2027financial results at 4:05 pm ET on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. The live call will be accessible on ir.cimpress.com, and a replay will be available at the same link following the call. Investors may submit live questions on the call via chat, and may also presubmit questions any time before 10:00 pm ET on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 by emailing ir@cimpress.com.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) helps millions of businesses build brands, stand out, and grow via customized physical marketing products and branded merchandise. Founded in 1995, Cimpress is the global leader in web-to-print mass customization, delivering high-quality, affordable custom products quickly and conveniently-even in low quantities. Cimpress brands include VistaPrint, WIRmachenDRUCK, Pixartprinting, Pens.com, BuildASign, druck.at, Saxoprint, Drukwerkdeal, easyflyer, Exaprint, Packstyle, Printi, Tradeprint and BoxUp. To learn more, visit cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Meredith Burns

ir@cimpress.com



Media Relations:

Sara Litwiller

mediarelations@cimpress.com