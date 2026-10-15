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Donnerstag, 15.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
500.000 USD Mindestabnahme! Small-Cap-Aktie noch unter dem Radar
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WKN: A3C4QT | ISIN: US46222L1089 | Ticker-Symbol: 0YB0
Tradegate
15.10.26 | 14:11
27,470 Euro
-2,48 % -0,700
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IONQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IONQ INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,56027,64014:15
27,54527,64014:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DOLBY LABORATORIES
DOLBY LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOLBY LABORATORIES INC52,55-0,38 %
IONQ INC27,470-2,48 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.