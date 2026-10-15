

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ProLogis (PLD) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $815.734 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $762.897 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $2.387 billion from $2.213 billion last year.



ProLogis earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $815.734 Mln. vs. $762.897 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $2.387 Bln vs. $2.213 Bln last year.



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