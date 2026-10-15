

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European businesses rely increasingly on artificial intelligence, the latest Eurobarometer survey has found.



The results of the survey was published at the beginning of the European AI Innovation Month that brings together policymakers, industry, public sector, and research together to discuss and showcase how AI is being developed and applied across EU industry sectors.



According to the survey, 42 percent of the European small and medium sized enterprises and mid-cap companies that took part in the survey already use AI and AM - Algorithmic management - most of them in a limited and experimental way. An additional 21 percent plan to do so in the future.



Algorithmic management or automated systems refers to digital systems that help managers organise the workforce and/or support their decisions about tasks, schedules, performance or staffing. These systems can be powered by AI or not and include both tools that automate decision-making and tools that make recommendations, while the final decision is taken by people.



Besides their use in customer service and client relations, AI and AM are also being used by 36 percent of the interviewed enterprises for monitoring performance and productivity. Logistics, planning and staff scheduling are also common uses. Furthermore, a clear majority of these European companies say that the use of AI helps them to take decisions. 75 percent of surveyed companies believe that AI and AM will improve job quality. Most of them say that people take the decisions, while only 2 percent are fully automated.



High investment costs, legal uncertainty, and lack of expertise remain key barriers to wider uptake, according to the survey. Almost half of companies do not trust artificial intelligence or automated systems for decisions related to workforce or staff matters.



Eurobarometer is the polling instrument used by the European Commission, the European Parliament and other EU institutions and agencies to monitor regularly the state of public opinion in Europe on issues related to the European Union as well as attitudes on subjects of political or social nature.



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