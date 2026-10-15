Tempo's Steam Demand of Approximately 90-100 Tons per Operating Day Creates Potential for Revenue Above the Project's Original Financial Model

Company Also Breaks Ground at Wolfson Medical Center, Advancing Commercial Deployment of bGen Technology

Rosh Haayin, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - BrenX Ltd. (NASDAQ: BRNX), a provider of thermal energy storage and integrated industrial energy solutions, today reported that its 32 MWh bGen thermal energy storage system at Tempo Beverages ("Tempo") has reached steam production of approximately 85 tons per operating day during commissioning. This level is above the base-case in the project's financial model of approximately 19,000 tons per year, or approximately 70 tons per operating day. Tempo's facility consumes approximately 90 to 100 tons of steam per operating day, and BrenX is targeting full replacement of that demand. The Company has also broken ground at Wolfson Medical Center, where civil works are underway on a 12 MWh bGen system. Both projects advance the commercial deployment of bGen as BrenX targets industrial customers in Europe, where natural gas prices have risen sharply.

Steam production at the Tempo Beverages project during commissioning of BrenX's 32 MWh bGen system.

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Tempo Beverages: Early Production Above Contracted Minimum

BrenX is nearing completion of commissioning for its 32 MWh bGen thermal energy storage system at Tempo. The project's financial model was based on the minimum contracted take-or-pay level of approximately 70 tons of steam per operating day. During commissioning, BrenX determined that Tempo's facility consumes approximately 90 to 100 tons of steam per operating day.

The bGen system has already reached approximately 85 tons per operating day, and BrenX is targeting full replacement of Tempo's steam demand. To the extent steam sales exceed the contracted minimum, they can generate revenue beyond the baseline in the project's financial model, creating potential upside to the project's financial performance.

These results also provide an early proof point for bGen's performance in a real-world industrial setting, potentially strengthening BrenX's position as it pursues additional commercial opportunities. Commissioning remains ongoing, and sustained operating performance has yet to be confirmed. The preliminary results do not constitute revenue guidance.

Closer view of steam at the Tempo Beverages project during commissioning.

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Wolfson Medical Center: Civil Works Underway

Following receipt of the building permit previously announced on October 5, 2026, BrenX has broken ground on the 12 MWh bGen thermal energy storage system at Wolfson Medical Center. The system is designed to replace the hospital's existing fuel-oil boilers and provide steam and hot water for daily operations. Civil works are underway, and the system's thermal storage modules have already been manufactured at BrenX's Dimona facility, allowing on-site work to focus on installation and integration.

"We are reaching an important stage in BrenX's development as our technology advances toward sustained commercial operations," commented Doron Brenmiller, Chief Business Officer of BrenX. "The encouraging early results at Tempo are significant. Tempo's actual steam demand is well above the volume assumed in our original financial model, and to the extent steam sales exceed the minimum contracted take-or-pay level, they can generate additional revenue. Together with the progress at Wolfson Medical Center, these developments demonstrate our ability to move projects forward and provide a foundation for expanding our commercial presence."

"These milestones come at the right time for our go-to-market efforts in Europe, where rising natural gas prices are putting significant pressure on industrial operating costs. With benchmark European TTF natural gas prices approximately 229% above their December 2025 low as of October 13, 2026, we believe the economic case for replacing gas-fired process heat with bGen is becoming increasingly compelling for European industrial customers."

About BrenX

BrenX provides thermal energy storage and integrated industrial energy solutions. Building on its proprietary bGen thermal energy storage technology, the Company is expanding its strategy to develop, own, operate and optimize energy assets that may combine local generation, electrical and thermal storage, grid connectivity, and intelligent energy management around customer needs. BrenX is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. For more information, visit www.bren-x.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing: the timing and results of commissioning and commercial operations; the ability to achieve and sustain targeted steam production and sales, including potential revenue above contracted minimums; the commercial deployment of bGen technology and market opportunities in Europe; the potential effect of natural gas prices on customer demand and project economics; and the Company's ability to execute the BrenX strategy. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "potential," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," "seek," "target" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, among others, the Company's ability to complete, commission and operate its projects as planned; construction, integration, performance and customer acceptance risks; the Company's liquidity, capital requirements and ability to obtain additional financing; the effect of financing transactions and anti-dilution provisions on the Company's capital structure; the Company's ability to integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of acquired assets; demand for and market acceptance of the Company's products; competitive, technological, supply-chain, regulatory and commercial risks; and political, economic and military instability in Israel and the Middle East. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 25, 2026, and in the Company's subsequent SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

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