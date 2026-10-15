

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged slightly higher in the week ended October 10th.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims ticked up to 199,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 198,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 200,000 from the 197,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The report said the less volatile four-week moving average also inched up to 198,500, an increase of 250 from the previous week's revised average of 198,250.



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