

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing retail sales in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in in the month of September.



The report said retail sales climbed by 0.8 percent in September after surging by an upwardly revised 1.3 percent in August.



Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 1.2 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding an uptick in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales still grew by 0.9 percent in September after shooting up by 1.4 percent in August. Ex-auto sales were expected to climb by 0.5 percent.



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