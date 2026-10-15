Stagwell: HarrisQuest MCP Launches, Putting Brand Intelligence Inside the AI You Already Use

Ask Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini or Microsoft Copilot how your brand is doing, and get an answer you can defend

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / For most teams, brand data lives in one tool, and the work happens in another. Today, HarrisQuest, the brand and reputation intelligence platform from The Harris Poll, a Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) company and part of The Marketing Cloud, now brings the two together with HarrisQuest MCP (Model Context Protocol), a common way to connect an AI assistant to external data and tools. It puts a client's full subscription inside Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini or Microsoft Copilot, where it works beside the company's own data.

Ask ChatGPT how trust in your brand compares with your three closest competitors. The answer comes back with its sample size and definition attached. Ask again, and the assistant saves the chart to your report in the HarrisQuest software.

AI assistants can read what the web says about a brand, but they can't interview the people who buy it. HarrisQuest, powered by The Harris Poll, does that every day: about 200 interviews per brand each week, across more than 4,000 brand-market combinations in 24 countries.

HarrisQuest MCP offers clients three ways to elevate their workflows:

It brings the whole subscription (all the data is portable). Every metric with a client license comes through --more than 50 of them --updated every day, from equity and consideration to six dimensions of reputation, plus the client's custom questions. It shows its work (knows the context). Every number ships with its rules: the sample size, the definition and the method behind it, so the answer holds up when someone asks where it came from. It works both ways (read-write). The assistant can read any number that a client licenses and write the work back to the HarrisQuest software as saved views, reports, competitive sets and audience segments. Teams can schedule recurring reports, refresh them on demand, or have a dashboard built the moment someone asks. It can't change any survey data.

"We're obsessed with helping our clients move faster without compromising accuracy. Connecting AI and HarrisQuest in both directions makes that possible: reports that refresh on a schedule, our data blended with their own sources, and work written straight back to the platform," said Justin Pincus, Managing Director and Head of Product, HarrisQuest.

The HarrisQuest MCP is fast, with access governed by the license. The connector runs on HarrisQuest's Data API v2, and in a test with 25 people asking at once, its median response time was 1.7 seconds. Seats are unlimited, so anyone at a client's company can connect. Each person signs in with the login they already have and sees only the brands, markets and modules for the company licenses. Data the connector returns is handled under the client's own agreement with its AI provider, and access can be switched off for any account at any time.

"HarrisQuest MCP puts brand and reputation insights directly into the hands of more teams across our clients' organizations. By bringing our latest data into the AI tools and workflows teams use every day, we're helping them move beyond waiting for insights to putting them to work in real time, from shaping briefs to informing prompts and driving better business decisions," said Jonathan Gardner, CEO, HarrisQuest.

The connector is available today as an add-on to a HarrisQuest subscription. One person at the client's company and one at HarrisQuest turn it on, and nobody needs a new account.

Following on the heels of HarrisQuest MCP, AI Visibility will count how often ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude recommend a brand, and it will come through the same connector when it launches later this month.

To learn more, please visit https://www.harrisquest.com/.

About HarrisQuest

HarrisQuest, powered by The Harris Poll, is an always-on brand and reputation intelligence platform for marketers shaping tomorrow. It measures brand health and reputation continuously across 24 markets. Brand intelligence, translated daily.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running and most respected surveys in American history, tracking public opinion, corporate reputation, and brand health since 1956. As part of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), The Harris Poll delivers research, analytics, and measurement solutions to the world's leading brands. With a global reach of more than ninety countries, The Harris Poll offers advisory services across sectors to world leaders, CEOs, and business decisionmakers with state-of-the-art analytics, real-time software services, and practitioners in marketing, reputation, customer experience, trends, futures, and thought leadership/research-for-public release. The Harris Poll translates shifting social sentiment into a competitive marketplace advantage. www.theharrispoll.com

About The Marketing Cloud

The Marketing Cloud (formerly Stagwell Marketing Cloud) is a data-driven suite of AI-powered SaaS and service solutions built for the modern marketer. Powered by proprietary data and advanced tools spanning research, communications, creative, and media, it enables organizations to achieve measurable business outcomes by making smarter decisions, faster. The Marketing Cloud was born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ:STGW) award-winning network, known for delivering creative performance for ambitious brands.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Bourne-Peters, PR Director

Alyssa.Bourne-Peters@themarketingcloud.com

+1-917-592-9795

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/harrisquest-mcp-launches-putting-brand-intelligence-inside-the-a-1236949