Two-way sync brings expenses, corporate card spend, and reimbursements directly into Campfire's general ledger

Expensify (Nasdaq: EXFY), the easiest way to do your expenses, travel, and corporate cards, today announced a native, two-way integration with Campfire, the AI-native ERP built for fast-growing companies. Finance teams running on Campfire can now connect Expensify in minutes and keep expenses, card spend, and reimbursements in sync with their ledger automatically.

With the integration:

Campfire's chart of accounts syncs into Expensify as categories, with departments and other dimensions as tags, and tax rates where available.

syncs into Expensify as categories, with departments and other dimensions as tags, and tax rates where available. Out-of-pocket expenses post to Campfire as vendor bills, matched to the employee who submitted them.

post to Campfire as vendor bills, matched to the employee who submitted them. Company card transactions post as journal entries and can be routed by card program or individual card.

post as journal entries and can be routed by card program or individual card. Card settlements and ACH reimbursements post to Campfire as payments.

post to Campfire as payments. A daily sync exports expense reports to Campfire on an accrual or cash basis.

"Campfire customers already run their close on AI," said Nick Tooker, Head of Partnerships at Expensify. "Now their expenses land in the ledger already coded, so nobody is exporting spreadsheets at month end."

The Expensify-Campfire integration is available now. Learn more or get started today.

About Expensify

Expensify is the easiest way to do your expenses, travel, and corporate cards. Built for businesses of all sizes and trusted by 15 million members worldwide, Expensify is a top-rated app across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and more. Learn more at expensify.com.

About Campfire

Campfire is an AI-native ERP for fast-growing companies, combining general ledger, revenue, and close automation in one platform. Founded in 2023 and based in San Francisco, Campfire is backed by Accel and Ribbit Capital. Learn more at campfire.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261015029663/en/

Contacts:

press@expensify.com