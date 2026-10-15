Technology includes live GPS and reefer telemetry, cold-chain intelligence, customs automation, iOS field capture and four-language deployment

Ningbo, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Haoxin Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HXHX) ("Haoxin" or the "Company") today provided additional detail regarding the LogiAgent AI logistics technology platform currently under strategic evaluation, highlighting capabilities designed for freight, cold-chain, dispatch, fleet and cross-border logistics operations.

The platform is designed as an AI operating layer that can run alongside existing TMS, ERP and telematics systems. Rather than requiring a full system replacement, individual modules can be enabled around existing workflows and share a common data backbone, AI layer and tenant-control architecture.

Twelve Integrated AI Modules

AI Quote Engine - freight quotes with cost, margin and risk analysis.

Document AI - recognition, drafting and checking of bills of lading, invoices, packing lists and customs paperwork.

Customs & Trade Compliance - AI-assisted HS classification, declaration drafting and certificate-of-origin assistance.

Cold-Chain Intelligence - excursion prediction, lot-level traceability and audit-ready proof-of-condition records.

Dispatch Optimizer - explainable load-to-vehicle assignments and route planning.

Fleet & Live Map - live vehicle positions, reefer temperatures, geofence events and AI fleet briefings.

Predictive Exceptions - early identification and prioritization of delays and operational risks.

Cargo Integrity - seal and weight verification, loss quantification and accountability workflows.

Customer Portal - self-service quotes, tracking and documents.

Operations Copilot - AI assistance grounded in live operational data.

Margin Intelligence - lane- and customer-level profitability and leakage analysis.

Door-to-Door Synergy - orchestration across ocean, port and inland road movements, including cold-chain use cases.

From Software to Physical Operations

LogiAgent extends beyond software-only AI through an owned GPS device-ingest gateway that supports two major tracker protocol families and can stream live positions and reefer temperatures into fleet and cold-chain workflows. The platform also includes an offline-first iOS field application for driver and yard capture of photos, electronic signatures and operational events.

Deployment and Global Architecture

The platform is model-agnostic and region-routed, allowing AI providers to be changed without rewriting business functionality and supporting China-compliant deployment. Interfaces are available in English, Simplified Chinese, Vietnamese and Spanish. The strategic assessment estimates a potential 3-6 month deployment window if Haoxin proceeds, subject to integration requirements and successful completion of a transaction.

Technology Readiness

The August 2026 build report describes a production-hardened multi-tenant SaaS control plane with role-based access, usage metering, audit logging, tenant administration and approximately 220 automated tests across the application and telematics gateway. The platform is described as a functioning, demonstrable product rather than a concept-stage system.

Leadership Commentary

"What stands out in our evaluation is the breadth of the operating layer - from rate requests and customs paperwork to live vehicle data, cold-chain exceptions and proof of delivery," said a spokesperson for Haoxin. "If a transaction is completed, we believe this architecture could provide a foundation for faster technology deployment across our existing logistics operations and future cross-border services."

Haoxin continues to evaluate the potential acquisition. No definitive agreement has been reached, and there can be no assurance that a transaction will be completed.

About LogiAgent

LogiAgent is a multi-tenant, model-agnostic AI logistics orchestration platform spanning freight forwarding, cold chain, customs, dispatch and fleet operations. Its twelve production-ready AI modules are supported by real-hardware GPS telematics, pharma-grade cold-chain functionality, a native parcel-tracking engine and an offline-first iOS field application. The platform supports English, Simplified Chinese, Vietnamese and Spanish.

About Haoxin Holdings Limited

Haoxin Holdings Limited is a provider of temperature-controlled truckload service and urban delivery services in China. The Company mainly provides transportation services with its large and medium-sized temperature-controlled logistics transportation vehicles. It also provides urban delivery services with medium-sized vans to customers who have short-distance, intra-city delivery needs. The goods the Company takes charge of transporting focus on factory logistics, which include electronic devices, chemicals, fruit, food, and commercial goods. The Company's transportation network covers 30 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions in China. The Company has been recognized and accredited by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing as a 3A-Grade transportation service provider. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.ir.haoxinholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives and expectations concerning expansion into North America; the identification, evaluation and potential acquisition of a U.S. logistics or trucking business; the Company's due diligence process; the negotiation and execution of a letter of intent or definitive acquisition agreement; the availability and terms of financing; the receipt of any required approvals; the timing, structure, terms and completion of any potential transaction; the Company's ability to integrate an acquired business; and the anticipated strategic, operational, financial or other benefits of any potential acquisition. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "aim," "seek," "potential," "anticipate" and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the Company may determine not to proceed with the potential acquisition; that due diligence may identify material liabilities, operating, financial, legal, regulatory, tax, safety, insurance, customer, employee, fleet or other issues; that the Company and the seller may be unable to agree on valuation, structure or other transaction terms; that a letter of intent or definitive agreement may not be executed; that required financing or approvals may not be available or obtained on acceptable terms or at all; that the transaction, if agreed, may be delayed, modified or terminated; that the Company may incur significant transaction costs regardless of whether a transaction is completed; that an acquisition may require additional working capital or financing and could result in dilution or increased indebtedness; that key customers, drivers, employees or managers of an acquired business may not be retained; that expected synergies, efficiencies, growth, revenue, profitability or other benefits may not be realized; that the Company may encounter integration, compliance or operational challenges in the U.S. market; and changes in market, economic, financing, regulatory, competitive or other conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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