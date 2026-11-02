Ningbo, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Haoxin Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HXHX) ("Haoxin" or the "Company"), a provider of temperature-controlled truckload transportation and urban delivery services in China, today provided an update to shareholders and prospective investors regarding certain brokerage trading procedures applicable to the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

Based on information received by the Company, certain brokerage firms may require investors seeking to purchase HXHX shares to place orders through a broker representative rather than through their standard online trading platforms.

Such requirements appear to reflect brokerage-specific trading policies and procedures, which may vary among firms and are subject to change. The Company does not establish or control the trading policies of independent brokerage firms.

Shareholders and prospective investors seeking information regarding the availability of trading in HXHX shares should contact their respective brokerage firms directly to confirm applicable trading procedures, order-entry requirements and any associated fees.

The Company makes no representation or warranty regarding the availability, acceptance, execution or pricing of transactions in its securities through any particular brokerage firm.

Haoxin remains focused on executing its business strategy and providing reliable temperature-controlled logistics and transportation services throughout China. This announcement is intended solely to provide general information concerning brokerage trading procedures and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Haoxin Holdings Limited

Haoxin Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides temperature-controlled truckload transportation and urban delivery services in the People's Republic of China.

The Company primarily provides transportation services using large and medium-sized temperature-controlled logistics vehicles and also offers urban delivery services using medium-sized vans to customers with short-distance, intra-city delivery needs.

The goods transported by the Company mainly include electronic devices, chemicals, fruit, food and commercial goods. Haoxin Holdings Limited's transportation network covers 30 of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions in China.

For more information, please visit the Company's official website: https://ir.haoxinholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Such risks include, among others, changes in brokerage trading policies, market conditions, liquidity in the Company's securities, regulatory developments and other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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