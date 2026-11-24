Ningbo, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Haoxin Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HXHX) (the "Company") today announced an 18-for-1 share consolidation/reverse split of its Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares (the "Share Consolidation") and a related increase in its authorized share capital. Currently, the number of the pre-split Total Share Outstanding is 15,620,000 shares, including 10,820,000 Class A Ordinary Shares and 4,800,000 Class B Ordinary Shares. The Company expects its Class A ordinary shares to begin trading on a share consolidation-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the opening of trading on December 1, 2026, under the existing ticker symbol "HXHX" and a new CUSIP number, G4290D204.

The Share Consolidation was approved by the Company's shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on November 13, 2026. Upon effectiveness, every 18 issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares will be consolidated into one Class A ordinary share, and every 18 issued and outstanding Class B ordinary shares will be consolidated into one Class B ordinary share. The par value of each class will increase from US$0.0001 to US$0.0018 per share.

This will reduce the number of outstanding Class A ordinary shares from 10,820,000 to approximately 601,115 and the number of outstanding Class B ordinary shares from 4,800,000 to approximately 266,667. The estimated post-split number of Total Outstanding Ordinary Shares is 867,782 shares. In connection with the Share Consolidation, the Company's authorized share capital has increased from US$50,000 to US$90,000, divided into 40,000,000 Class A ordinary shares and 10,000,000 Class B ordinary shares, each with a par value of US$0.0018.

No fractional shares will be issued. Any fractional share resulting from the Share Consolidation will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

The Share Consolidation is intended to help the Company regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. There can be no assurance that the Company will regain or maintain compliance.

About Haoxin Holdings Limited

Haoxin Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides temperature-controlled truckload transportation and urban delivery services in China. The Company primarily operates large and medium-sized temperature-controlled logistics vehicles and provides urban delivery services for short-distance transportation needs.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.haoxinholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected timing and implementation of the Share Consolidation and the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including delays in implementing the Share Consolidation, fluctuations in the trading price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares, and the risk that the Company may not regain or maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable law.

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