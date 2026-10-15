

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia accelerated as initially estimated in September to the highest level in four months, the latest data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 4.7 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 4.2 percent rise in August. That was in line with the flash data published on October 2. Moreover, this was the highest inflation since May, when prices rose 5.2 percent.



The acceleration in inflation was mainly driven by a 20.4 percent jump in energy costs. The annual price growth in transportation accelerated to 16.0 percent from 13.5 percent.



Inflation based on housing and utilities quickened to 11.7 percent from 10.8 percent. Meanwhile, the deflation of food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 0.5 percent from 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.9 percent after rising 0.4 percent in August.



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