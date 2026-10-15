Kamux Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Kamux lowers its outlook for the year 2026 and provides preliminary information on its financial performance for the third quarter

Kamux Corporation | Inside Information | October 15, 2026 at 15:15:00 EEST

Kamux lowers its outlook for the year 2026. Kamux now expects its adjusted operating profit for 2026 to decrease compared to the previous year.

Rationale for updating the outlook

The used car market has remained sluggish in all of Kamux's operating countries. The continued high price level of fuels has affected the demand for and prices of diesel cars in particular. Due to weaker than expected gross profit development the adjusted operating profit is estimated to be lower than expected. During the third quarter, Kamux sold 15,962 cars (15,727).

Measures to improve profitability

Kamux announced earlier that it will close down its operations in Germany. In Sweden Kamux has initiated employee consultation process in order to close down four loss-making showrooms, and in Finland the company is initiating change negotiations concerning support functions to reduce costs.

Preliminary information on adjusted operating profit in Q3 2026

According to preliminary information, Kamux Corporation's adjusted operating profit for the third quarter of 2026 is EUR 1.2-1.7 million (EUR 4.3 million).

New outlook for 2026

Kamux expects its adjusted operating profit for 2026 to decrease compared to the previous year.

Previous outlook for 2026

Kamux expects its adjusted operating profit for 2026 to increase from the previous year.

Kamux publishes its Interim Report for January-September 2026 on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Kamux Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information: Enel Sintonen, CFO, call requests tel. +358 10 420 8831

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 64 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 600,000 used cars, 57,518 of which were sold in 2025. Kamux's revenue in 2025 was EUR 875.9 million and its average number of employees was 820 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com