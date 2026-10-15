Knoxville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Clinch Resources Ltd., (TSX: CLCH) ("Clinch" or the "Company"), is a U.S. metallurgical coal producer., is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Omni King Edward Hotel, Toronto on October 28 & 29, 2026, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Robert Gaylor, EVP, will be presenting on Wednesday, October 28th at 2:40PM Eastern Standard Time. Clinch will also host 1-on-1 meetings with investors both days.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Clinch Resources Ltd.

Clinch Resources is an operating metallurgical coal producer with mining assets in West Virginia.