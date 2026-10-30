Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Clinch Resources (TSX: CLCH) - Clinch is already producing from fully permitted, low-cost U.S. metallurgical coal assets, backed by a large resource base and significant room to scale. Through Aster Resources, its integrated mine-to-market platform, the company is building a shorter, more resilient supply chain while targeting production growth, operational leverage and multiple avenues for value creation.





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Clinch Resources (TSX: CLCH)

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