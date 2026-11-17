Record revenue and production of US$5.9 mln and 43.3k clean tons, respectively, in Q3

Initiated initial domestic and export of metallurgical coal sales in Q3

Knoxville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Clinch Resources Ltd. (TSX: CLCH) ("Clinch" or the "Company"), a metallurgical coal ("met coal") producer with mining assets in West Virginia, today announced operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2026, together with its Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") for the corresponding period. These documents are posted on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.clinchresources.com.

Summary of Quarterly Results

The following table highlights operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (all figures in US$).





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2026 Operational Performance Update

Jon E. Nix, Clinch Resources, Ltd. CEO, said, "We're pleased to report our first quarter with production in Q3. As our ramp up began, surface production was hampered for much of the month of August due to record breaking rain and subsequent flooding, and we're happy to report that everything was ramped back up in late August and is running as planned again." Mr. Nix continued, "Product sales of $5.8 mln were within expectations, though a higher proportion of PCI sales in the quarter brought down the average sales per ton. We expect pricing to normalize going forward as our sales mix moves towards a higher metallurgical coal mix."

The Company is in final negotiations for over 50% of its blast furnace production and expects initial specialty contracts by end of year. Lanes Branch surface expansion is going as planned, and the company anticipates that they will cut through the initial higher ratio area starting in December. Clinch now has three surface spreads and one Highwall Miner on the job that it anticipates will be dug in and mining on the lower ratio reserves starting next month. Clinch's first underground production is expected to come from UG Mine 8 this quarter. UG Mine 8 is on mine face with all belt and structure installed. Processing facilities, surface operations and UG Mine 8 are fully staffed.

2027 Guidance

Mr. Nix added, "For fiscal year 2027, the Company anticipates fully ramped up production across its existing mining assets of 2.4 million tons, with associated costs projected between $85 and $90 per ton. This outlook is underpinned by three principal operational developments: the imminent commencement of production at UG Mine 8, the commencement of production at UG Mine 3 in Q1 2027, and the continued expansion of our Lanes Branch operations. Concurrently, the Company is advancing additional liquidity initiatives, that are anticipated to generate adequate capital to complete the production ramp up, and satisfy our working capital and capex needs."

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To listen to the event live, please visit https://www.gowebcasting.com/15221.

Analysts and investors who would like to participate in the conference call should dial (800) 715-9871 (toll-free) 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the Clinch Resources conference call or Conference ID: 7604321.

About Clinch Resources Ltd.

Clinch Resources Ltd. is a Tennessee-based metallurgical mining company with its corporate office located in Knoxville, Tennessee, and operations in West Virginia. The Company supplies high-quality coking coal to steel-based manufacturing facilities both domestically and seaborne for critical global infrastructure.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively referred to hereinafter as, "forward-looking information") are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions, but instead represent only the beliefs of the management of the Company regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Company. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein includes, but may not be limited to, information concerning anticipated production and projected costs for fiscal year 2027, pricing and coal mix expectations, the negotiation of sales contracts for blast furnace production and specialty coal, and continued development of the Company's underground and surface mining projects.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including, without limitation, that met coal prices remain at levels anticipated by the Company, that the Company will ramp up production as (and within the timelines) anticipated, that production costs will remain within ranges anticipated by the Company, that the Company can attract and retain qualified personnel, and that there is no material change in business and operations of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: (i) changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; (ii) changes in applicable laws; (iii) difficulty or inability in complying with extensive government regulation; (iv) fluctuations in the price of metallurgical coal and/or production costs; (v) fluctuations in the currency markets; (vi) changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; (vii) changes in project parameters as the Company's business plans continue to be refined; (viii) variations anticipated production recovery rates; (ix) actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; risks and hazards associated with the business of met coal production; and (x) those other risk factors more generally set out in the annual information form available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained or referenced herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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