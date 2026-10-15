4basebio Plc - Results of Capital Raise

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Group to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

15 October 2026

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Results of Capital Raise

CAMBRIDGE, UK - 15 October 2026 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), a specialist in synthetic DNA manufacturing for next-generation genomic medicines and advanced therapies, is pleased to announce that it has conditionally raised gross proceeds of approximately £15.0 million through (i) the placing of 2,664,080 new Ordinary Shares (the "Placing Shares", comprising 485,436 VCT placing shares and 2,178,644 ordinary placing shares) to institutional investors including certain existing shareholders (the "Placing"), and (ii) subscriptions for 1,025,239 new Ordinary Shares (the "Subscription Shares") by certain directors and existing shareholders including those pertaining to the Subscription & Set-Off Agreement as defined below (the "Subscription", and, together with the Retail Offer (as defined below) the "Capital Raise"). The Capital Raise is subject to shareholder approval.

M&G Investment Management Limited ("M&G"), which currently holds 12.62 per cent. of the existing ordinary share capital of the Company, has subscribed for 465,830 Placing Shares. Elevage Medical Technologies LLC, which currently holds 17.16 per cent. of the existing ordinary share capital of the Company, has subscribed for 256,504 Placing Shares. The Participation of the Deutsche Balaton group, which currently holds 32.95 per cent. of the existing ordinary share capital of the Company, in the Capital Raise is described in further detail below under "2Invest Subscription and Set Off".

Directors and Officers' Subscriptions

Certain directors and officers of the Company - namely Amy Walker, Richard Bungay, Heikki Lanckriet and Hansjörg Plaggemars - have subscribed for 54,366 Subscription Shares, representing aggregate gross proceeds of £0.3 million pursuant to the Subscription.

Name Position Number of Subscription Shares Aggregate Subscription Amount Resultant Shareholding % of Enlarged Share Capital following completion of the Capital Raise[1] Amy Walker Chief Executive Officer 9,708 £49,996.20 58,237 0.30% Richard Bungay Chief Financial Officer 3,883 £19,997.45 3,883 0.02% Heikki Lanckriet Non-executive Director 38,834 £199,995.10 1,151,522 5.96% Hansjörg Plaggemars Non-executive Director 1,941 £9,996.15 9,608 0.05%

2Invest Subscription and Set-off

The Company currently has a fully drawn €25 million loan facility with 2Invest AG, a member of the Deutsche Balaton group (the "Shareholder Loan"). Entities in the Deutsche Balaton group currently hold, in aggregate, 32.95 per cent. of the existing ordinary share capital of the Company. Concurrently with the Placing, 2Invest AG has agreed under the terms of a subscription and set-off agreement dated 15 October 2026 (the "Subscription & Set-Off Agreement") (i) to subscribe for 194,174 Subscription Shares in cash at the Issue Price, for an aggregate amount of approximately £1 million and (ii) to subscribe for an additional 776,699 Subscription Shares at the Issue Price, for an aggregate amount of approximately £4 million, payment of which shall be satisfied through the set-off against repayment of an equivalent amount of principal and accrued interest outstanding under the Shareholder Loan, reducing the outstanding balance under the Shareholder Loan to the principal sum of €21,083,234[2] (the "2InvestSubscription & Set-Off"). The maturity date of the Shareholder Loan will also be extended by two years to 31 October 2030.

The 2Invest Subscription & Set-Off and the amendment of the Shareholder Loan are conditional upon completion of the Placing and the remainder of the Subscriptions.

Related Party Transaction

The amendment to the Shareholder Loan, pursuant to the Subscription & Set-Off Agreement to allow for the Subscription, is a related party transaction pursuant to Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies (the "Related Party Transaction").

Hansjörg Plaggemars is a director of the Company and Managing Director of 2Invest AG. As such, the Directors, with the exception of Hansjörg Plaggemars, having consulted with the Company's Nominated Adviser, Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, consider the terms of the Related Party Transaction to be fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's AIM shareholders are concerned.

Retail Offer

Alongside the Placing and the Subscription, the Company is proposing to raise up to an additional £0.5 million (before expenses) by way of a retail offer via the Bookbuild Platform (the "Retail Offer"). A separate announcement will be made shortly regarding the Retail Offer and its terms and conditions. For the avoidance of doubt the Retail Offer forms no part of the Placing. No part of the Placing is conditional on the Retail Offer proceeding or on any minimum take-up under the Retail Offer.

General Meeting

The Capital Raise is conditional on shareholder approval. Accordingly, the Company will convene a general meeting (the "General Meeting") at which shareholders will be asked to consider and, if thought fit, pass the required shareholder resolutions approving the grant of new authorities to the Directors to allot the Placing Shares, Subscription Shares and Retail Shares (the "New Shares") and to disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of such allotments (the "Resolutions").

It is expected that the shareholder circular and notice of General Meeting (the "Shareholder Circular") will be posted within three Business Days and the General Meeting will be held on or around 6 November 2026. Further details will be announced in due course.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Following the General Meeting, the Company will make applications for the admission of 2,664,080 Placing Shares, 1,025,239 Subscription Shares and the Retail Shares to trading on AIM ("Admission").

It is expected that Admission of the VCT Placing Shares will occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 9 November 2026 ("First Admission"). Admission of the remainder of the New Shares is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 10 November 2026, one business day following First Admission ("Second Admission").

Admission is conditional, inter alia, upon Admission becoming effective, the Placing Agreement not having been terminated and becoming unconditional, and upon the approval of the Resolutions by Shareholders at the General Meeting.

Expected Timetable of Principal Events

Announcement of the Capital Raise 15 October 2026 Announcement of the results of the Placing 15 October 2026 Launch of Retail Offer 15 October 2026 Close of Retail Offer 21 October 2026 General Meeting 10.00 a.m. on 6 November 2026 Admission and commencement of dealings in the VCT Placing Shares on AIM (First Admission) 8:00 a.m. on 9

November 2026 Crediting of the VCT Placing Shares to stock accounts in CREST As soon as practicable after 8:00 a.m. on 9

November 2026 Admission and commencement of dealings in the Non-VCT Placing Shares, Subscription Shares and Retail Offer Shares on AIM (Second Admission) 8:00 a.m. on

10 November 2026 Crediting of the Non-VCT Placing Shares, Subscription Shares and Retail Offer Shares to stock accounts in CREST As soon as practicable after 8:00 a.m. on 10

November 2026 Expected date of despatch of definitive share certificates for the Placing Shares, Subscription Shares and Retail Offer Shares in certificated form By no later than 16 November 2026

Each of the times and dates above refer to London time and are subject to change. Any such change will be notified to shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

The person responsible for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Richard Bungay.

Contact Details

4basebio PLC

+44 (0)12 2396 7943

Dr. Amy Walker - Chief Executive Officer

Richard Bungay - Chief Financial Officer

RBC Capital Markets (Global Co-ordinator, Joint Bookrunner and Joint Corporate Broker)

T: +44 (0)20 7653 4000

Kathryn Deegan - ECM

Max Avison - ECM Syndicate

Sandrine Cailleteau - Healthcare Advisory

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Bookrunner and Joint Corporate Broker)

T: +44 (0)20 7220?0500

Geoff Nash, Andrea Callaghan - Corporate Finance

Nigel Birks - Healthcare Specialist Sales

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

T: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Jo Turner, Sandy Jamieson, Ed Downes

ICR Healthcare (Media and Investor Relations)

T: +44 (0)20 3707 5700

Jessica Hodgson / Ashley Tapp / Philip Marriage

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a Cambridge-based biotechnology company pioneering the use of synthetic DNA to enable next-generation therapeutics and vaccines. Through its proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform, 4basebio produces GMP-grade synthetic DNA and mRNA with superior speed, purity, and scalability, overcoming the limitations of plasmid-based systems. The company offers application-specific DNA constructs tailored to the diverse needs of gene therapies, genome editing, mRNA production, and DNA vaccines, helping partners accelerate proof-of-concept studies and reach clinical milestones more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

For more information, visit 4basebio.com .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Amy Walker Richard Bungay Heikki Lanckriet Hansjörg Plaggemars 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 4basebio plc b) LEI 213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 1 euro each in the Company GB00BMCLYF79 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription for Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Purchase of shares: Price Volume(s) i £50,000 9,708 ii. £20,000 3,883 iii. £200,000 38,834 iv. £10,000 1,941 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price - Total Value 54,366515 GBp £280,000 e) Date of the transaction Subscription 15 October 2026, to settle 10 November 2026 subject to shareholder approval f) Place of the transaction LSE, AIM Market

IMPORTANT NOTICES

Neither this Announcement, nor any copy of it, may be taken or transmitted, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, South Africa or Japan or to any persons in any of those jurisdictions or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant securities laws of such jurisdiction or to any persons in any of those jurisdictions. This Announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for any shares in the capital of the Company in the United States, Canada, Australia, South Africa or Japan or any other state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not authorised or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of securities laws of such jurisdictions.

The Placing Shares referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold, pledged, taken up, exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly in, into or within the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. No public offering of the shares referred to in this Announcement is being made in the United States.

The Placing Shares are being offered and sold by the Company (i) to persons outside the United States in offshore transactions as defined in, and pursuant to, Regulation S under the Securities Act and (ii) to a limited number of "qualified institutional buyers" (as such term is used in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) in the United States in non-public transactions in reliance on Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act.

All offers of Placing Shares will be made pursuant to an exemption from the requirement to produce a prospectus under the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (the "Prospectus Regulation") in relevant member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") and under the UK Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 ("POATRs"). This Announcement is not being distributed by, nor has it been approved for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA") by, a person authorised under FSMA. This Announcement is being distributed to persons in the United Kingdom only in circumstances in which section 21(1) of FSMA does not apply. Members of the public are not eligible to take part in the Placing.

This announcement is being distributed only to, and is directed only at: (a) if in the United Kingdom, persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 of the POATRs who (i) are persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"); or (ii) are persons who are high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (and only where the conditions contained in those Articles have been, or will at the relevant time be, satisfied); (b) if in the EEA, persons in member states who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"); and (c) persons to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated, (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This announcement must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons in the United Kingdom and in any member state of the EEA. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to Relevant Persons in the United Kingdom and in any member state of the EEA, and will be engaged in only with such persons.

Cavendish is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom and is acting as joint bookrunner, joint broker and retail offer coordinator exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with this Announcement or any future transaction in connection with it. Cavendish will not regard any other person as a client and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to their clients nor for the giving of advice in relation to any transaction, matter or arrangement of securities of the Company referred to in this Announcement. Neither Cavendish nor any of its affiliates, directors or employees owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, consequential, whether in contract, tort, in delict, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Cavendish in connection with the Placing or any matter referred to in this Announcement.

RBC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") and regulated by the FCA and the PRA in the United Kingdom, and is acting as joint broker, global co-ordinator and joint bookrunner exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with this Announcement or any future transaction in connection with it. RBC will not regard any other person as a client and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections offered to their clients nor for the giving of advice in relation to any transaction, matter or arrangement of securities of the Company referred to in this Announcement. Neither RBC nor any of its affiliates, directors or employees owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, consequential, whether in contract, tort, in delict, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of RBC in connection with the Placing or any matter referred to in this Announcement.

Cautionary statements

This Announcement may contain, and the Company may make, "forward-looking statements" with respect to certain of the Company's plans and its current goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition, performance, strategic initiatives, objectives and results. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as "aim", "anticipate", "target", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "believe", "seek", "may", "could", "outlook" or other words of similar meaning. By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances which are beyond the control of the Company. Any forward-looking statements made in this Announcement by or on behalf of the Company speak only as of the date they are made. Statements contained in this Announcement regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this Announcement.

No statement in this Announcement is intended to be a profit forecast. This Announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the Placing Shares. Any investment decisions to buy Placing Shares in the Placing must be made solely on the basis of publicly available information, which has not been independently verified by the Banks. The Placing Shares will not be admitted to trading on any stock exchange other than AIM.

Investing in the Placing Shares involves a substantial degree of risk. In making an investment decision, investors must perform their own investigation and analysis of the Company and the terms of the Placing, including the merits and risks involved. Prospective purchasers should not construe anything in this Announcement as legal, business or tax advice. Each prospective purchaser should consult its own advisors as needed to make its investment decision and to determine whether it is legally permitted to purchase the Placing Shares under applicable legal investment or similar laws or regulations.

Any indication in this Announcement of the price at which Ordinary Shares have been bought or sold in the past cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. No statement in this Announcement is intended as a profit forecast or estimate for any period and no statement in this Announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings, earnings per share or income, cash flow from operations or free cash flow for the Company, as appropriate, for the current or future years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings, earnings per share or income, cash flow from operations or free cash flow for the Company.

INFORMATION TO DISTRIBUTORS

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements of Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Placing Shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the Placing Shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each defined in paragraph 3 of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all permitted distribution channels to professional clients and eligible counterparties (the "Target Market Assessment").

Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment for the Placing Shares, distributors should note that: the price of the Placing Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Placing Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Placing Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom.

The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the offering of the Placing Shares. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, the Banks will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Placing Shares.

Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Placing Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.

[1] Assuming that the Retail Offer is subscribed for in full and the maximum number of Retail Shares is issued upon Second Admission.

[2] Assuming Admission occurs on 10 November 2026 and based on the EUR:GBP exchange rate of 1: 0.84514 as derived by Bloomberg on one day prior to the date of this Announcement.