

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) announced its plan to hire over 11,000 seasonal teammates for the upcoming 2026 holiday season.



The company expects to hire approximately 8,400 seasonal teammates across DICK'S Sporting Goods, DICK'S House of Sport, Going Going Gone! and Public Lands store locations.



Meanwhile, about 2,900 teammates are estimated to join Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, WSS and Champs Sports store locations in North America this holiday season.



'We're excited to welcome new teammates who are passionate about sport, sneakers and culture, enjoy connecting with customers and want to be part of an energetic team during the holiday season,' said Michael Keinath, SVP, Chief People Officer at Foot Locker North America.



DKS was trading at $139.65, up 1.96 percent on the NYSE.



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