Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B) ("BCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of diamond drill hole TK21 to a depth of 4,241 ft (1,293 m) at its 100% controlled Thompson Knolls (TK) project, Millard County, Utah. TK21 is a vertical hole drilled from the platform of the previously drilled hole TK5 (inclined at 88° and azimuth of 222°), which intersected copper skarn mineralization at a depth of 2,758 ft (840.6 m) before the hole was lost due to difficult drilling conditions (see the drill plan map in the BCM news release dated August 17, 2026).

Dr. Sergei Diakov, President and CEO of BCM Resources, commented: "We are happy to report that hole TK21 has confirmed the presence of significant copper skarn mineralization like both TK8 and TK5 to the west. Although we must await assay results to confirm grades, visual observations of disseminated chalcopyrite across multiple skarn intervals intersected by hole TK21 give us encouragement that we are near the proximal skarn environment. We are also delighted to report on the successful completion of our previously announced geophysical survey over the project area. Our geophysical contractor is currently processing data to produce 3D models of subsurface anomalies that can be used to design holes in our upcoming Phase 5 drill program at TK."

Additional highlights from hole TK21:

Drill hole TK21 intersected significant mineralized copper skarn over a down-hole length of approximately 1,000 ft (304.8 m). A sub-interval approximately 460 ft (140 m) long contains appreciable chalcopyrite more than 1% by volume.

Bedrock was encountered at 1,867 ft (569 m) after penetrating fanglomerate cover. Immediately below fanglomerate, the bedrock comprised brecciated and limonitized Guilmette limestones, transitioning below into Simonson dolomites and dolomitic marbles.

First copper mineralization started at approximately 2,952 ft (900 m) in dolomitic marbles and continued to a depth of approximately 3,952 ft (1,205 m), encompassing the intercept of copper skarn discussed above.

At 4,086 ft (1,245.4 m), TK21 encountered the Eureka quartzite, which carried some discontinuous zones of sulfide mineralization. Although the Company attempted to reach the underlying Pogonip carbonate formation to test for additional skarn mineralization, the hole was lost due to difficult drilling conditions in quartzite at a depth of 4,241 ft (1,293 m).

Hole TK21 drill core is undergoing logging, sawing, and sampling.

With the completion of hole TK21, BCM will start drilling an inclined drill hole, TK22, from the same platform as TK21. Hole TK22 will be oriented at an azimuth of 80° and an inclination of 75°, directed toward hole TK20. This orientation will allow testing of displaced porphyry copper core mineralization and the presence of mineralized proximal skarn along the projected margin of the porphyry molybdenite core encountered in hole TK20.





Figure 1. Mineralized, intensely brecciated skarn with abundant sulfides (pyrrhotite, pyrite, chalcopyrite) in a 3.5-ft interval of massive sulfides.

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Figure 2. Mineralized, intensely brecciated skarn with abundant sulfides. NQ core at 3,944 ft depth with visual chalcopyrite.

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Figure 3. Geophysical IP/MT survey over TK property (lines in light grey color).

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BCM's geophysical contractor is currently processing data from recently completed IP and MT surveys to produce 3D models that can be used to design its Phase 5 drill program at TK. Once these models are complete, they will be presented in a news release.

Assays from hole TK20 are still pending, partly due to laboratory backlogs and the need to run multiple assay techniques to analyze an extensive list of elements, including Mo, Cu, Au, Ag, and Re. Assays will be released once they return from the lab.

Qualified Person and QAQC

Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., a Certified Professional Geologist and a Company "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release. Mr. Redfern is a shareholder and a former Director of the Company.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company primarily focused on advancing exploration of its 100% controlled Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu, Au, Ag, Mo discovery. The Company also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. The Company is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements :

This news release and related texts and images on BCM's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to the interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

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