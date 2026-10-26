BCM completes warrant exercises.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B) ("BCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that recently completed geophysical surveys are beginning to highlight new prospective targets at its 100%-controlled Thompson Knolls (TK) project, Millard County, Utah. In September, Zonge International Geophysics completed induced polarization (IP) and magnetotelluric (MT) surveys in a series of lines across the TK property (see Figures 1, 2 and 3). A total of 6 lines, one in a general south-north direction and the other five in east-west directions, enabled coverage of most of the project area. Zonge has provided the Company with early-stage modeling of MT data, presented here, while further processing the data to generate 3D inversion models to help design BCM's Phase 5 drilling program at TK.

Dr. Sergei Diakov, President and CEO of BCM Resources, commented: "We are delighted to inform our shareholders about the successful completion of the previously announced IP and MT surveys over the Thompson Knolls project area. Early modeling indicates that these surveys will provide very valuable information to the Company's technical team for designing our next phase of drilling. We are also very pleased that the Company's warrant exercises have been completed, providing sufficient funding for additional exploration drilling at the Thompson Knolls project."

General concept assumptions:

BCM's geophysical program was specifically designed for conditions at Thompson Knolls, particularly the significant post-mineral cover that hinders direct surface detection of porphyry/skarn mineralization.

IP generally detects porphyry-associated sulfides, especially pyrite-chalcopyrite halos, as well as secondary copper-enrichment blankets, but its penetration depth is normally limited to shallower than 750 m depth.

MT, on the other hand, can map the deep roots of porphyry/skarn systems to depths of 2,500 m.

Details for BCM's geophysical survey design:

6 lines of IP/Resistivity and MT acquisition totaling approximately 20 line-km of IP and about 24 line-km of MT coverage.

Acquisition of DC/IP data used a dipole spacing of 300 meters. DC/IP data were acquired in the dipole-dipole configuration and were recorded to the maximum 'in-spacing' allowed by the array. Transmitter (TX) electrode positions were spaced at 300 m intervals within the inner electrode coverage zone of each line. TX electrode positions were spaced 300 m apart.

MT data were acquired overnight in conjunction with the DC/IP survey.

The MT electrode array used the same 300 m IP receiver dipoles for the E-field measurement.

Three sets of broadband induction coils (Hx and Hy components) were deployed along each line at approximately equally spaced intervals to measure the magnetic field of the property area.

MT data were recorded across the frequency band 0.01 Hz to 1,024 Hz. A remote reference station was deployed away from the survey area.

2D inversions of MT data were performed on each line.

The southernmost east-west survey line crossed outcropping carbonate rocks at Discovery Knoll. Receiver dipole spacing along this line was reduced to 150 m to increase resolution.

All other lines used the standard 300 m receiver dipole spacing.

The transmitted signal was 0.125Hz. Data were recorded in 50% or 100% Duty Cycle mode at 128 cycles per stack.

ZONGE surveyed the station locations using Garmin 64s Handheld GPS units. Data are being processed and inverted using Zonge proprietary software.

Instrumentation consisted of ZONGE ZEN 32-bit A/D multi-channel receivers and a GGT-30, 30 KVA transmitter was powered by a ZMG-30, 30 kW trailer-mounted generator set.

ANT/4 Magnetometers were used for the MT measurement. Transmitter electrodes were steel rods or aluminum sheets saturated with salt water.

Deliverables:

Deliverable products will comprise a digital Data Acquisition Report with the following: Line Location Map. Color contour 2D inversion sections consisting of IP resistivity, IP chargeability, and MT resistivity. Logistical report detailing the IP and MT acquisition survey activities. Digital database containing positioning information and all raw, processed/edited data and inversion results.



Early data interpretation generated by Zonge:

Data highlight low-resistivity IP and MT anomalies on the northern and northwestern flanks of the TK target, as well as a very strong anomaly extending southward (Figures 2 and 3).

The northwestern extension of low MT resistivity beyond drill hole TK21 opens up a large area for future exploration.

Similarly, the very prominent, low resistivity anomaly extending southward from the TK target represents an immediate drill target.

BCM awaits Zonge's inversion models to further refine its future drill targets. Once inversion models have been returned and studied, BCM will design its Phase 5 Drilling Program and present its plans to its shareholders.

It is expected that future drilling will be subdivided into two areas, one north and another in the south, thus requiring two diamond drill rigs. This idea is being discussed with BCM's drill contractor, TonaTec Exploration LLC.

Figure 1. Geophysical IP/MT lines over TK property (survey lines are shown in light grey color).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6598/320827_ba2bcf5ad4ed38f4_002full.jpg

Warrants exercised:

BCM is also pleased to announce that its warrants were exercised as follows. As of September 20, 2026, 20,600,000 warrants were exercised for CAD$0.25 per Common Share with proceeds of $5,150,000. As of October 23, 2026, 35,900,000 warrants were exercised for CAD$0.30 per Common Share with proceeds of CAD$10,770,000. The total amount of money BCM raised through the exercise of all warrants is CAD$15,920,000.

Figure 2. IP chargeability showing strong anomalies in the south and in the northwestern extension of the anomaly, NW of TK20 and TK21, elevation 1,086 m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6598/320827_ba2bcf5ad4ed38f4_003full.jpg

Figure 3. MT anomalies confirm strong conductors in the northwestern and southwestern parts of the TK property, elevation 1,169 m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6598/320827_ba2bcf5ad4ed38f4_004full.jpg

Qualified Person and QAQC

Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., a Certified Professional Geologist and a Company "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company primarily focused on advancing exploration of its 100% controlled Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu, Au, Ag, Mo discovery. The Company also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. The Company is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

"Sergei Diakov"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements :

This news release and related texts and images on BCM's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to the interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

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