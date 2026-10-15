Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Irruptive Metals Corp. (TSXV: IRR) ("Irruptive" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with 1546030 B.C. Ltd. (the "IR Professional"), a company of which Adam D. Buchanan is the principal, pursuant to which the IR Professional will provide, through the services of Mr. Buchanan, certain investor relations services to the Company in accordance with Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

In accordance with the terms of the Consulting Agreement, the IR Professional will provide Irruptive with investor outreach, marketing and other investor relations services, including arranging and facilitating meetings with investors and investment professionals and producing digital media content. Mr. Buchanan will hold the title of Vice President, Investor Relations of the Company for the term of the Consulting Agreement.

The Consulting Agreement is effective as of October 15, 2026 and has a term of six months. In consideration for the services under the Consulting Agreement, the Company will pay the IR Professional an aggregate of C$36,000 (C$6,000 per month), plus applicable taxes, payable in equal monthly instalments. The Company intends to pay for the IR Professional's services from its general working capital. The Consulting Agreement also provides for the grant to the IR Professional of 100,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company (the "Options"). The Options will be exercisable for 18 months from the date of grant (unless earlier terminated in accordance with the terms of the award agreement evidencing the Options or the omnibus equity incentive plan of the Company (the "Plan"), as the case may be) at a price of C$1.25 per common share and will vest over 12 months, with 25% of the Options vesting at each three-month interval following the date of grant, in accordance with the Plan and the policies of the Exchange. Pursuant to the Consulting Agreement and the Plan, all unvested Options shall terminate and become void immediately upon the termination or expiry of the Consulting Agreement for any reason.

Mr. Buchanan is based in Vancouver and has extensive knowledge of capital markets, resource development and investor relations through more than 12 years of experience in the resource sector including exploration-stage projects in Chile. Mr. Buchanan graduated with a B.A. from Simon Fraser University and has completed courses through the Canadian Securities Institute. Neither the IR Professional nor Mr. Buchanan is related to or affiliated with the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, other than the Options described above, neither the IR Professional nor Mr. Buchanan has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right to acquire such an interest. The engagement of the IR Professional remains subject to approval of the Exchange.

About Irruptive Metals Corp.

Irruptive Metals Corp. (TSXV: IRR) is a Canadian copper-gold exploration company focused on unlocking value from high-quality mineral projects in Chile. The Company's flagship Pimentón Project is strategically located within one of the world's most prolific porphyry copper-gold belts and has been the subject of extensive historical exploration by major mining companies, underscoring its significant discovery potential.

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Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things, the services to be provided by the IR Professional and the compensation payable under the Consulting Agreement; the vesting of the Options; the intended source of the funds for the IR Professional's compensation; the receipt of Exchange approval; the ability of the Company to advance the Pimentón Project; and the ability of the Company to unlock the potential of its assets and create value for its shareholders.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the Pimentón Project. Material assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, that the IR Professional will perform the services contemplated by the Consulting Agreement, that the Exchange will approve the engagement of the IR Professional, that the Company will have sufficient working capital to fund the IR Professional's compensation and that the Company will be able to obtain the financing required to advance the Pimentón Project. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risk that Exchange approval is not obtained, the early termination of the Consulting Agreement, the availability of financing, risks inherent in mineral exploration, political, regulatory and economic risks associated with operating in Chile, fluctuations in commodity prices and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Irruptive's issuer profile. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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