

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $172.418 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $170.849 million, or $1.76 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $3.676 billion from $3.052 billion last year.



JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $172.418 Mln. vs. $170.849 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.82 vs. $1.76 last year. -Revenue: $3.676 Bln vs. $3.052 Bln last year.



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