Pershing Square to Host a Live Q&A Event

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) today announced that it plans to publish its third quarter portfolio review on Monday, November 2, 2026. Concurrently with the release of PSH's portfolio review, Pershing Square Inc. (NYSE:PS), the parent company of PSH's Investment Manager, plans to release its third quarter 2026 financial results and host an earnings webcast and conference call.

On November 3, 2026, immediately following the Pershing Square Inc. earnings webcast and conference call, Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman and CIO Ryan Israel will host a live Q&A event at 3:30 p.m. GMT (10:30 a.m. ET), which will be streamed live on X at https://x.com/BillAckman and be open to all investors, media and members of the public. Participants who would like to ask a question during the event may do so by joining the event via webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/249073087 and by dialing (888) 596-4144 (U.S. callers) or +1 (646) 968-2525 (non-U.S. callers); conference ID 6849775. The event will also stream on the Investor Relations section of Pershing Square Inc.'s website at https://pershingsquareinc.com/investor-relations/events/. A replay of the event will be available on X and through the same link approximately 24 hours after the Q&A event.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (PSH:Events)

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Media Contact

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Ed Gascoigne-Pees Julia Tilley +44 (0)20 3781 8339, mediainquiries@pershingsquareholdings.com