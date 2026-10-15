

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abdulrahman Alfozan, the former OpenAI employee accused of secretly installing a recording device in an executive conference room, had booked a one-way flight to Saudi Arabia before his arrest, according to a newly unsealed federal court filing.



Prosecutors said Alfozan, 35, booked tickets for himself, his wife and another family member to travel from San Francisco to Saudi Arabia via Istanbul on October 12. Authorities arrested him on October 9 after arguing that he posed a flight risk.



Alfozan is charged with one count related to using or attempting to use an electronic device to intercept oral communications. Prosecutors allege OpenAI discovered a concealed recording device in a restricted conference room on September 30 and later found a second device among Alfozan's belongings.



Alfozan, who was terminated by OpenAI this month, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. His attorney said the defence is reviewing the evidence and stressed that Alfozan has not been charged with stealing trade secrets or acting as a foreign agent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News