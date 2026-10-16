

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthropic's revenue jumped 45 percent to $16.8 billion in the third quarter as the artificial intelligence company sought to demonstrate its growth and profit potential ahead of an expected stock market listing.



Revenue has climbed sharply throughout 2026, rising from $4.7 billion in the first quarter to $11.6 billion in the second quarter. Anthropic also told investors at an event in San Francisco that it recorded an adjusted profit in the third quarter.



The company is seeking to reassure investors that its rapidly expanding AI business can eventually generate substantial profits despite the billions being spent on technology and infrastructure.



Anthropic also highlighted AI safety, an area in which CEO Dario Amodei and company researchers have repeatedly raised concerns. The investor push comes as broader market sentiment toward AI spending has weakened, with technology and semiconductor stocks falling amid concerns about elevated investment expectations and higher U.S. inflation.



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