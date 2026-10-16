Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV.X) (OTC Pink: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated August 24, 2026, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of an aggregate of 11,112,500 common shares (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.40 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,445,000.

In connection with the closing, the Company: (i) paid an aggregate cash finders' fees of $38,240.00, and (ii) issued 95,600 broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant") to certain eligible finders in connection with the Offering. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Share (each, a "Broker Warrant Share") at a price of $0.40 per Broker Warrant Share until October 15, 2028, subject to the terms and conditions contained in the warrant certificate (each, a "Broker Warrant Certificate").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the development and assessment of intellectual property, marketing, investor relations, general and administrative expenses and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). All securities issued in relation to the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the closing date, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Trading in the Company's securities remains halted in accordance with the policies of the CSE pending completion of the review process in respect of the proposed transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding timing and dates of all matters with respect to the Offering, the receipt of approval from the CSE for the Offering and the expected timing of commencement of trading, the completion of the proposed business combination transaction with Nexus Peptide Sciences Inc. ("Nexus"), the satisfaction of conditions precedent to such transaction, and the anticipated timing thereof. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including, with respect to the Offering, the receipt of approval from the CSE for the Offering and the expected timing of commencement of trading, the failure to satisfy conditions to closing of the proposed transaction with Nexus, the failure to obtain regulatory approvals, including approval of the CSE, and the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed on the terms anticipated or at all, as stated in this news release and those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319309