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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Stuttgart
15.10.26 | 21:56
2,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7002,80015.10.
2,7002,78015.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2026 03:22 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Chery Group: FREELANDER 8 Left-Hand Drive Variant: Powertrain, Range and Cabin Details from the Global Brand Launch

SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER has set out the details of the international left-hand drive variant of FREELANDER 8, as presented at its Global Brand Launch in Abu Dhabi on 29 September 2026. They cover the vehicle's powertrain, range, cabin, all-terrain capability and intelligent technology. The figures in this release apply to the Middle East market model only; specifications vary by market and trim level.

Image 1 FREELANDER 8 in a desert landscape

FREELANDER 8 in a desert landscape

Electrified Powertrain and Range

FREELANDER 8 combines a 2.0T Dedicated Hybrid Engine with a 34.12 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive. The system delivers up to 460 kW of peak power and 662 N·m of peak torque, with 0-100 km/h acceleration in 5.8 seconds. Total range with a full tank and a fully charged battery is 886 km, with an all-electric range of 110 km, both on the combined cycle. Actual range varies with conditions and driving style. DC fast charging from 20% to 80% takes 20 minutes or less.

A Cabin Designed for Every Row

The launch featured the three-row, six-seat version of FREELANDER 8, designed to support family and shared journeys. At the centre of the cabin is the Surround View Gallery, a 46.3-inch 8K Mini LED far-side screen spanning approximately 1.2 metres across the dashboard, with 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It is joined by a 15.6-inch Centre Display. The intelligent cabin is powered by the Qualcomm SA8295P Automotive-Grade Chip.

The cabin includes an elevated First Row Commander Seat. Optional second-row Zero-Gravity Seats offer a 145° lumbar relaxation angle and 10-point massage, and an optional 17.3-inch Ceiling-Mounted Entertainment Display is available for rear passengers. The third row is designed for adults, with 834 mm of legroom. Third-row seat ventilation is standard across all six-seat versions. A Harman Kardon sound system with up to 23 speakers completes the cabin.

Capability for Changing Terrain

The i-ATS (Intelligent All-Terrain System) offers nine modes: seven terrain programmes, including Sand Mode, plus Smart Mode and Expert Mode. It works with dual-chamber air suspension and Continuously Controlled Damping (CCD) to support confident driving across changing surfaces. Maximum ground clearance is 266 mm. Crawl Control and Hill Descent Control add to its all-terrain capability. These capabilities are subject to the vehicle's operating limits and appropriate driving conditions.

Image 2 FREELANDER 8 driving across sand

FREELANDER 8 driving across sand

Intelligent Driver Assistance

L2+ driver assistance comes as standard, with more than 30 assistance functions, alongside Around View Monitoring with a transparent chassis view. SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) will be available in selected markets for supported parking scenarios, subject to the system's operating conditions and the driver's responsibilities. These functions support the driver. They do not make the vehicle fully autonomous.

Registration of Interest for FREELANDER 8 in the UAE opened at the FREELANDER Global Brand Launch. Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors are the brand's dealer partners for the UAE.

Next week, at the 2026 Chery International User Summit in Wuhu, international media, content creators and dealer partners will experience the international variant of FREELANDER 8 on and off road during its First International Test Drive. FREELANDER will also host its international guests at FREELANDER Nightfall, a British-themed brand evening in Wuhu. At the evening, FREELANDER guests will be welcomed by Mornine, an embodied AI humanoid robot from Chery International's AiMOGA brand. To date, more than 3,000 AiMOGA robots have been delivered across more than 60 countries and regions.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery Group. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub to lead its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain. The brand's global foundation includes more than 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing and global operations.

Media contact
Daniel Bao
freelander.international@mychery.com
https://www.cheryinternational.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec07f161-6a60-4905-aea9-73f957a71753
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fddc5403-8226-4cd1-b192-75b91a395cd8


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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