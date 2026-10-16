

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $314 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $263 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $0.67 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.6% to $1.914 billion from $1.655 billion last year.



Interactive Brokers Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $314 Mln. vs. $263 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $1.914 Bln vs. $1.655 Bln last year.



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