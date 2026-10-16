

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than 2-week highs of 0.5656 against the U.S. dollar and 89.28 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5620 and 88.88, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to more than 1-month highs of 1.9870 and 1.2279 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.9950 and 1.2309, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.58 against the greenback, 91.00 against the yen, 1.96 against the euro and 1.21 against the aussie.



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