

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to 109.69 against the euro and 1.6179 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 109.40 and 1.6208, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.6947 and 0.9846 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6918 and 0.9820, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 111.00 against the yen, 1.59 against the euro, 0.71 against the greenback and 0.99 against the loonie.



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