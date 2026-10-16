

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The pound rose to a 2-day high of 0.8442 against the euro, from an early low of 0.8451.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound advanced to more than a 2-week high of 1.3307 and a 2-day high of 210.05 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3271 and 209.86, respectively.



The pound edged up to 1.1000 against the Swiss franc, from Thursday's closing value of 1.0986.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.83 against the euro, 1.35 against the greenback, 214.00 against the yen and 1.12 against the franc.



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