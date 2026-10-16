Huawei and State Information Center Release AI CITY Development Research Report and Launch Global AI CITY Innovation & Development Ecosystem Alliance

SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2026, the Global Government AI CITY Innovation Summit was successfully held. Themed " Digitalize & Innovate Cities, AI Delivers Value to All Nations," the summit brought together over 500 participants, including global industry experts, government representatives, and ecosystem partners, to discuss how AI and data can empower industry development, government services, and city governance. Meanwhile, Huawei and 14 partners jointly launched the Global AI CITY Innovation & Development Ecosystem Alliance, aiming to build an open and shared ecosystem for digital and intelligent city innovation and development.

At the summit, Huawei invited customers from Angola, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia, as well as Guangzhou and Shanghai in China, to share their experiences in AI CITY construction. Tao Jingwen, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Huawei, delivered a welcome speech, and Yang Ruikai, CEO of Huawei Government Public Services Digitalization BU, attended the event.

From city governance to government services and industry enablement, AI agents have permeated every aspect of cities. In his keynote speech, Simon Zou, Vice President of Government Public Services Digitalization BU and President of Marketing & Solution Sales, Huawei, shared several real-life stories from Shenzhen's Longgang District and the city of Shantou, illustrating how AI will help cities become safer, more efficient, and more harmonious. The city governance agent makes city safety visible, reducing labor costs with compute and improving governance efficiency. The government service agent, which enables "Chat-to-Process," transforms city services from the conventional model of "citizens crowding service windows and guessing the policies" to a proactive, user-centric service that delivers benefits directly to those eligible. By consuming power locally, keeping data within borders, and exporting AI services globally, the Token Factory cross-border model not only empowers the local AI industry but also drives cross-border cooperation. Leveraging its ICT capabilities and experience, Huawei has worked with innovative cities and partners to propose the AI CITY technical reference architecture. This architecture uses OpenHarmony as the unified foundation for various types of city terminals, and leverages the compute of Ascend AI to enable device-edge-cloud intelligent collaboration. In this way, a brand-new AI CITY Solution can be built to support the large-scale implementation of the aforementioned service scenarios.

Mr. Mohammed Ashgar, CEO of the Center for Monitoring City Operations, Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), stated that Saudi Arabia is advancing the digital-intelligent transformation of cities under Saudi Vision 2030. By building the National Municipal Operations Command and Control Center, it integrates multi-source data such as citizen apps, satellite remote sensing, vehicle-mounted scanning and hotline calls. Drawing on artificial intelligence for efficient workflow processing and data-driven scientific decision-making, Saudi Arabia is transforming from passive response to proactive early-warning and real-time coordinated response. The already-launched intelligent work-order system for urban governance realizes second-level automatic event incidents classification and closed-loop intelligent verification, boasting an accuracy rate of over 80% and substantially boosting urban governance efficiency.

During the event, Huawei and the State Information Center of China jointly released the AI CITY Development Research Report 2026, providing guidance for the comprehensive digital and intelligent upgrade of cities. The report defines the paradigm of AI CITY and proposes that cities are moving from the "data-driven" era to the era of "city super agents." AI CITY will use intelligent computing and city public clouds as the foundation to support the implementation of high-value intelligent scenarios, and shift the focus from building capabilities to delivering value. The report also includes benchmark cases from Shenzhen, Wuhan, and Karamay, providing replicable paths for intelligent city upgrades.

With the successive establishment of the World Data Organization and the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO), global cooperation in the AI and data fields is poised to enter a new phase of vigorous growth. The innovation journey of AI CITY calls for global partners to harness their collective wisdom, pool ideas, and collaborate closely. At the conclusion of this summit, Huawei, together with 14 global partners including TIS, Egabi Solution, HMN Tech, Epoint, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), launched the Global AI CITY Innovation & Development Ecosystem Alliance. The alliance aims to focus on compute collaboration, data circulation, and scenario innovation, consolidating industrial strength to jointly build an open and shared digital and intelligent urban ecosystem.

Under the theme of "Smart-Digital Innovative Cities, AI for Global Inclusion," Huawei looks forward to working with more customers and partners to jointly build, share, and embrace the AI CITY.

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