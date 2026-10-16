

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RO.SW, ROG.SW) announced the FDA has approved Enspryng for the treatment of adults with thyroid eye disease. Enspryng can be administered by a person living with TED or a caregiver following training from a healthcare provider. The FDA approval was based on Phase III SatraGO-1 and -2 studies.



The latest approval, following a priority review designation, marks the second indication for Enspryng, following an approval in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder in 2020. This follows a recent acceptance by the FDA for priority review in myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease.



At previous close on SIX Exchange, Roche shares were trading at 379.70 Swiss francs.



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