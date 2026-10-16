

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco (SYY) announce that the company has reached an agreement with the International Brotherhood of the Teamsters Locals 630 and 848, representing warehouse colleagues and delivery partners, respectively. The company expects to have more constructive engagements with the union going forward. Sysco Los Angeles remains committed to providing colleagues with a great professional environment with opportunities for long-term growth.



'This agreement represents an important step toward restoring normal operations while preserving our ability to provide the dependable, responsive service our customers expect,' said Ron Phillips, Chief Human Resources Officer.



At last close on NYSE, Sysco shares were trading at $82.15.



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