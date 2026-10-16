Intuit QuickBooks: Intuit Intelligence Now Available Internationally, Fueling Success for Businesses and Accountants on One Unified Platform

Intuit Intelligence Now Available Internationally, Fueling Success for Businesses and Accountants on One Unified Platform

Intuit Intelligence delivers trusted financial automations and intelligence for businesses and accountants that save time and help them make confident decisions



Intuit Intelligence's platform brings deeper automation to QuickBooks, keeping books cleaner and helping businesses get paid faster

Intuit Accountant Suite introduces cross-client portfolio insights and firm playbooks, giving firms a scalable way to deliver advisory services across their entire client base

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, Mailchimp, and Intuit Enterprise Suite, today announced that Intuit Intelligence is now available internationally.

Intuit Intelligence is Intuit's unified platform, delivering intelligence and automation to businesses and accountants wherever they are. Now fuelling QuickBooks and Intuit Accountant Suite globally, it orchestrates decades of trusted data, deep domain expertise, and intelligent automation to understand performance, automate work, take action and drive outcomes for businesses and their accountants. Intuit Intelligence ensures a business owner or their trusted accountant is freed up and left completely in control of the decisions that matter most, resulting in a trusted financial outcome, built on accuracy and compliance.

"We're at the beginning of a fundamental transformation in how businesses operate around the world," said Ciarán Quilty, SVP, International, Intuit. "The next generation of growth won't come from more software, but from intelligent systems that combine AI with trusted financial data and the expertise of accountants to help businesses make better decisions and achieve better outcomes. At Intuit, that's the future we're building for our customers in every market."

That approach is built into how Intuit Intelligence works. Rather than relying on a single AI model, Intuit Intelligence selects the right technology for each workflow or task, applying large language models for reasoning, machine learning for prediction, and deterministic code where precision is critical. Throughout, business owners and accountants have the transparency and control to apply the judgment and expertise only they can provide.

Momentum and adoption behind Intuit Intelligence is strong with millions of customers already using its financial automations and insights monthly. Early adopters are reporting saving an average of 13 hours a month, with 70% of customers confident their books are done right, and accountants spending 30% more time on client advisory work. The platform draws on data from 10 million customers, with an average of roughly 625,000 attributes tracked per business, delivering real outcomes at scale, with businesses and accountants always in control.

A unified platform to fuel growth for businesses and accountants Businesses and accountants have historically worked from separate systems, trading documents and duplicating effort rather than working from the same intelligent platform. With Intuit Intelligence integrated into QuickBooks and Intuit Accountant Suite, that changes: businesses and their accountants now work from a single, connected system, rather than siloed, disconnected tools. The result is a complete, connected financial picture that follows a business across every stage of growth, so a business and their accountant are always working from the same shared insight to make better decisions and move forward with confidence.

For businesses, Intuit Intelligence's platform brings automation deeper into QuickBooks, helping businesses have cleaner books, receive faster payments, and make more confident decisions. They include:

Automations lets customers conversationally describe a recurring task and Intuit Intelligence turns it into an automation that runs on its own schedule, saving time and keeping work moving without manual follow-up.

lets customers conversationally describe a recurring task and Intuit Intelligence turns it into an automation that runs on its own schedule, saving time and keeping work moving without manual follow-up. Autonomous Invoicing creates and sends invoices from a customer's own documents, with reminders and updates handled automatically, so payments come in faster with less chasing.

creates and sends invoices from a customer's own documents, with reminders and updates handled automatically, so payments come in faster with less chasing. Conversational Custom Reports lets customers build custom reports and see a forward-looking view of their cash flow, combining ledger history, bank activity, and predictive intelligence, giving them the clarity to make decisions with confidence.

Andrew Price, CEO at Synapx commented: "Intuit Intelligence has fundamentally changed how I interact with our financial data. Instead of running reports and searching through transactions, I can ask Intuit Intelligence in everyday language and get the insight I need straight away. As a business owner, that means I can understand what's happening, prioritise what matters and make decisions much faster. Having that kind of access to financial insight in real time gives me greater confidence and helps me act much quicker when something needs attention."

Intuit Accountant Suite: One AI platform for accountants to manage clients, practices, and teams For accountants, Intuit Accountant Suite brings Intuit Intelligence directly into daily practice, working as a virtual extension of the team, continuously monitoring performance, surfacing insights, and making recommendations across a firm's portfolio. Under the accountant's control, the new updates and capabilities will help automate tasks and execute work, reducing costs and giving back time to deliver more value to clients. They include:

Cross-client portfolio insights surfaces signals across a firm's whole client roster, so accountants can spot what needs attention without logging into each file individually, cutting down the hours spent on manual review.

surfaces signals across a firm's whole client roster, so accountants can spot what needs attention without logging into each file individually, cutting down the hours spent on manual review. Firm Playbooks lets a firm codify its own setup, service standards, and onboarding once and apply it to every new client in one click, driving efficiency and the ability to scale across the firm.

lets a firm codify its own setup, service standards, and onboarding once and apply it to every new client in one click, driving efficiency and the ability to scale across the firm. Unified Inbox improvements and updates bring all client communication into one centralised place, with easy access to every client request, so firms spend less time searching across channels and more time on advisory work.

Kamran Shaikh, Managing Director at Morgan Reach Accountants said: "Intuit Intelligence brings together AI-driven insight, proactive monitoring and portfolio-wide visibility in a way that can genuinely enhance the advisory process. The beauty of this is that it doesn't just help us find information faster, it helps us identify risks and opportunities earlier, allowing us to spend more time delivering strategic advice on growth, tax planning and wealth creation. It's a powerful example of technology and professional expertise working together, with human judgement remaining firmly at the centre of every decision."

Why Now: From Reactive to Proactive

The timing of the international launch of Intuit Intelligence reflects a broader shift underway across the global AI landscape. Across industries, the conversation is increasingly less about whether businesses will adopt AI, and more about what they're comfortable handing over to it, and how to maintain control as AI accomplishes more tasks. The Intuit QuickBooks 2026 AI Impact Report found that trust, not cost, is now the top barrier to deeper AI adoption among businesses, even as regular AI use has climbed to nearly 70%. Businesses are growing in confidence in what AI can do, but still want human oversight when a decision carries real financial or operational risk.

"This is exactly where Intuit Intelligence comes in," said Adolfo Fernandez, VP of Product International, Intuit. "It's built to give owners that oversight by proactively surfacing issues before they become problems, and leaving the decision with them: a cash shortfall flagged before it happens, a question answered in seconds instead of a manual report. For accountants, it means seeing signals across their whole client base at once, instead of reviewing one file at a time, with every recommendation left for them to review and approve. Business owners get their time and confidence back. Accountants get more room to advise, not just report. That's business done right. That's how Intuit powers prosperity for its customers to win in the AI era."

Availability

Intuit Intelligence capabilities are now rolling out, with the above features in beta, to QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Online Advanced customers across international markets, with availability across Intuit Accountant Suite varying by product and region. To learn more about Intuit Intelligence, visit here.

For press enquiries contact: quickbooks@edelman.com

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Intuit Limited registered in England (Company No.: 2679414) Registered address and principal place of business: 5th Floor Cardinal Place, 80 Victoria Street, London, SW1E 5JL, England.

Disclaimer

Intuit Intelligence can make mistakes. Intuit protects privacy and adheres to responsible AI principles. Learn how we use AI.

This information is intended to outline our general product direction, but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. Additional terms, conditions and fees may apply with certain features and functionality. Eligibility criteria may apply. Product offers, features, and functionality vary by plan and region, and are subject to change without notice.

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