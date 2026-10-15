BEACHWOOD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) today announced its intention to provide notice to the New York Stock Exchange of its plan to voluntarily de-list its common shares. The announcement was made in anticipation that the payment of the special distribution declared on October 15, 2026 will cause the trading price of the Company's common shares and its market capitalization to approach levels that would trigger involuntary de-listing by the New York Stock Exchange. The Company expects that the de-listing of its common shares will occur prior to the commencement of trading on December 4, 2026. The Company has not arranged for listing and/or registration of its common shares on another national securities exchange or for quotation of its common shares in a quotation medium (as defined in Rule 15c2-11 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934).About SITE Centers Corp.SITE Centers is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company's e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, here.ContactsFor additional information:Gerald Morgan,EVP and Chief Financial OfficerSITE Centers Corp.3300 Enterprise ParkwayBeachwood, OH 44122216-755-5500

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