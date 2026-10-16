

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (AIR.PA) on Friday said Aviation Capital Group LLC has placed a firm order for 75 A320neo Family aircraft, bringing its total orders for the type to 190.



Airbus said the A320neo Family offers at least 20% lower fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions compared with previous-generation single-aisle aircraft.



'This major investment reinforces our long-term and important partnership which dates back to 2007 when ACG placed its first order with Airbus,' said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business.



In Paris, Airbus shares were up nearly 1% at €196.08 on Friday.



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