CM.com N.V.: CM.com reports 9% revenue growth and 47% EBITDA growth in Q3 2026

Breda, the Netherlands, October 16, 2026 - CM.com publishes its 2026 third-quarter resultsFinancial Highlights Q3 2026• Revenue € 67.3 million, up 9% year-on-year• Gross profit € 21.4 million, up 1% year-on-year, and 4.4% quarter-on-quarter• OPEX € 13.4 million, a decrease of 15% year-on-year• EBITDA € 8.0 million, up 47% year-on-year• Net profit € 1.0 million, up from a net loss of € 2.4 million in Q3 2025Business Highlights Q3 2026• CPaaS, our founding business, delivered 8% year-on-year growth in gross profit• Messaging volumes reached 2.8 billion in Q3, up 17% year-on-year, with growth across all channels• Rich messaging volumes grew 40% year-on-year. During the quarter, CM.com was also named a Meta Premier Partner for WhatsApp Business• HALO's contribution to Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) more than doubled year-on-year to € 4.0 million, from € 1.7 million in Q3 2025CEO Statement from Jeroen van Glabbeek"Q3 2026 confirms that our strategy is working. We have reached an important financial milestone, delivering a net profit for the quarter. Together with positive cash flow and lower debt, this gives us a stronger financial foundation for the next phase of growth.CPaaS, the business on which CM.com was founded, continues to deliver strong, profitable growth across our international markets. HALO, our AI agent platform, is growing rapidly from a modest base. Ticketing maintains a strong position in a challenging market. In Pay, we are seeing the first benefits of our investments, but growth is not yet at the pace we want. To accelerate growth in 2027, we are sharpening our commercial focus on our customers and their industries. Under the leadership of our new Chief Commercial Officer, Frank Timmermans, we are organizing our sales around four industry groups: Experience Economy; Regulated Business; Technology, Media & Telecom; and Retail & E-commerce. This approach is designed to deepen our understanding of customers' needs and help them get more value from our integrated platform across their customer journeys.Together, as one team, we stand behind our customers' long-term success."Download full press release:https://www.cm.com/cdn/web/en/file/investor-relations/cmcom-q3-2026-press-release.pdf