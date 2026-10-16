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FR

WKN: A40WFS | ISIN: SE0023287347 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZD0
Frankfurt
16.10.26 | 08:04
0,489 Euro
-0,81 % -0,004
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FRAGBITE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4940,55812:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2026 12:00 Uhr
133 Leser
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Fragbite Group AB: FunRock soft launches first title on new game engine - test in select markets

Fragbite Group AB's (publ) subsidiary FunRock has soft launched an alpha version of mobile game Trail of Trials in select markets. This is the first title built on FunRock's new proprietary game engine to be tested live.

Last week FunRock soft launched an alpha version of a free-to-play mobile game called Trail of Trials. The game was released in two select markets - Australia and the Philippines. The limited release marks a testing phase, with learnings expected to inform the continued development process on player engagement, player experience and monetisation.

Trail of Trials has a roguelite theme and is the first game built on FunRock's new proprietary game engine to be tested live. FunRock has already proven this approach with its strategy and fighting game engines, which have enabled several games and themes built on the same technology. With the new engine, FunRock is entering a new genre that can be utilised in several ways. Additional titles are planned and depending on how Trail of Trials performs, FunRock will either focus on a global release in 2027 or move forward with other iterations. The new game engine is also developed for the purpose of providing the B2B Game Development business unit with an additional framework.

"Releasing in Australia and the Philippines provides an opportunity to put the game in the hands of real players across two markets with distinctly different audience characteristics and consumer spending behaviours. Not only are we evaluating how Trail of Trials performs, this is also a test of our new proprietary game engine, which supports FunRock's strategy for growth in both business verticals - proprietary game development and B2B game development", says Magdy Shehata, CEO, FunRock

For questions, please contact:

Erika Mattsson, Chief Communications Officer
ir@fragbitegroup.com
Phone: +46 8 520 277 82

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About us

Fragbite Group AB (publ) is a Swedish corporate group based in Stockholm that creates long-term shareholder value through combining well-established business operations in Gaming and Esports with an ambitious, long-term Bitcoin Treasury strategy. Fragbite Group's oldest subsidiary was founded in 2002, while the group was formed in 2021 when the share was also listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker $FRAG.

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Trail Of Trials FunRock Fragbite Group

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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