M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces third quarter 2026 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $775 million or $5.04 of diluted earnings per common share.
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
3Q26
2Q26
3Q25
Earnings Highlights
Net interest income
$ 1,793
$ 1,792
$ 1,761
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
12
12
12
Net interest income - taxable-equivalent
1,805
1,804
1,773
Provision for credit losses
135
120
125
Noninterest income
743
740
752
Noninterest expense
1,393
1,349
1,363
Net income
775
818
792
Net income available to common shareholders - diluted
732
781
754
Diluted earnings per common share
5.04
5.32
4.82
Return on average assets - annualized
1.40 %
1.51 %
1.49 %
Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized
11.44
12.30
11.45
Average Balance Sheet
Total assets
$ 218,860
$ 216,532
$ 211,053
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
14,209
15,061
17,739
Investment securities
38,552
38,728
36,559
Loans
143,296
140,650
135,890
Deposits
166,777
163,524
162,576
Borrowings
19,225
20,794
15,633
Selected Ratios
(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)
Net interest margin
3.65 %
3.70 %
3.69 %
Efficiency ratio (1)
54.4
52.8
53.6
Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized
.35
.23
.42
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.51
1.53
1.59
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
.90
.85
1.11
Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (2)
10.16
10.19
10.99
Common shareholders' equity per share
$ 174.95
$ 176.03
$ 170.43
____________________
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.
(2)
CET1 capital ratio at September 30, 2026 is estimated.
Financial Highlights
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased nominally in the recent quarter as compared with the second quarter of 2026 reflecting an additional day, partially offset by lower interest income on nonaccrual loans.
- Average loans grew $2.6 billion in the recent quarter reflecting higher average commercial real estate loan balances of $1.6 billion, consumer loan balances of $634 million and residential real estate loan balances of $367 million.
- Higher noninterest income in the recent quarter reflects an increase in residential mortgage banking revenues, partially offset by a decrease in capital markets and advisory revenues and a lower distribution from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG").
- Noninterest expense reflects increases in outside data processing and software costs and professional and other services expense as well as higher personnel costs from an additional working day in the recent quarter.
- The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans declined 2 basis points to 1.51% at September 30, 2026.
- In the recent quarter, M&T repurchased 1.3 million shares of its common stock at a total cost of $323 million. M&T's CET1 capital ratio is estimated to be 10.16% at September 30, 2026.
Chief Financial Officer Commentary
"M&T's third quarter results were highlighted by strong loan and deposit growth, stable credit and a solid capital position. Fee income in the recent quarter continues to reflect the breadth of M&T's franchise and our ability to meet customers' evolving needs through a wide range of financial capabilities. The continued strength across customer-driven revenue streams demonstrates the value of our diversified business model and the depth of our customer relationships. These relationships are at the heart of our purpose, to make a difference in people's lives. I want to thank our employees for their ongoing commitment to the communities and customers we serve."
- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer
Contact:
Investor Relations:
Rajiv Ranjan
716.842.5138
Steve Wendelboe
716.842.5138
Media Relations:
Frank Lentini
929.651.0447
Financial Reporting Matters
As reported on M&T's Form 8-K dated September 28, 2026, effective for the third quarter of 2026 M&T made certain changes and reclassifications to Other income categories presented in its Consolidated Statement of Income. Also effective for the third quarter of 2026, M&T began separately presenting loans held for sale from loans held for investment in its Consolidated Balance Sheet and its Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates disclosures. Accordingly, annualized taxable-equivalent rates for each impacted loan category and certain loan-based credit quality ratios exclude loans held for sale. Additionally, as reported in M&T's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, in conjunction with the implementation of a new general ledger platform during the second quarter of 2026, the Company modified its methodology for calculating annualized taxable-equivalent rates for certain earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, including certain average deposit balances. All periods presented herein reflect those changes.
Non-GAAP Measures (1)
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
3Q26
2Q26
Change
3Q25
Change
Net operating income
$ 780
$ 823
-5 %
$ 798
-2 %
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
5.08
5.35
-5
4.87
4
Annualized return on average tangible assets
1.47 %
1.59 %
1.56 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
17.29
18.57
17.13
Efficiency ratio
54.4
52.8
53.6
Tangible equity per common share
$ 115.88
$ 117.41
-1
$ 115.31
-
____________________
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.
M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income (1)
(Dollars in millions)
3Q26
2Q26
Change
3Q25
Change
Average earning assets
$ 196,739
$ 195,216
1 %
$ 190,920
3 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities
142,294
140,354
1
134,153
6
Net interest income - taxable-equivalent
1,805
1,804
-
1,773
2
Yield on average earning assets
5.41 %
5.40 %
5.60 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.44
2.36
2.72
Net interest spread
2.97
3.04
2.88
Net interest margin
3.65
3.70
3.69
____________________
(1)
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates are included in the accompanying table herein.
Taxable-equivalent net interest income in the recent quarter rose nominally from the second quarter of 2026 reflecting an additional day, lower interest income on nonaccrual loans and loan growth funded by interest-bearing deposits as the Company reduced its average short-term borrowings. Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $32 million, or 2%, as compared with the year-earlier third quarter reflecting lower rates paid on average interest-bearing deposits and growth in average loans and investment securities, partially offset by lower yields received on loans.
Average Earning Assets
(Dollars in millions)
3Q26
2Q26
Change
3Q25
Change
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$ 14,209
$ 15,061
-6 %
$ 17,739
-20 %
Investment securities
38,552
38,728
-
36,559
5
Loans held for sale
682
777
-12
637
7
Loans: (1)
Commercial and industrial
65,887
65,883
-
61,687
7
Real estate - commercial
24,862
23,221
7
23,982
4
Real estate - residential
25,194
24,827
1
24,122
4
Consumer
27,353
26,719
2
26,099
5
Total loans
143,296
140,650
2
135,890
5
Other
-
-
-
95
-100
Total earning assets
$ 196,739
$ 195,216
1
$ 190,920
3
____________________
(1)
Supplemental information on loan balances is included in the accompanying table herein.
Average earning assets rose $1.5 billion from the second quarter of 2026 reflecting growth in average commercial real estate loan balances of $1.6 billion, average consumer loan balances of $634 million and average residential real estate loan balances of $367 million.
Average earning assets increased $5.8 billion from the third quarter of 2025, reflecting loan growth across all loan portfolios. Average commercial and industrial loan balances increased $4.2 billion, spanning most industry types. Average consumer, residential real estate and commercial real estate loan balances grew $1.3 billion, $1.1 billion and $880 million, respectively. The average balance of investment securities increased $2.0 billion from the year-earlier quarter, reflecting purchases of fixed rate mortgage-backed securities.
Average Interest-bearing Liabilities
(Dollars in millions)
3Q26
2Q26
Change
3Q25
Change
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest-checking deposits
$ 108,013
$ 105,752
2 %
$ 104,630
3 %
Time deposits
15,056
13,808
9
13,890
8
Total interest-bearing deposits
123,069
119,560
3
118,520
4
Short-term borrowings
5,248
8,016
-35
2,844
85
Long-term borrowings
13,977
12,778
9
12,789
9
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 142,294
$ 140,354
1
$ 134,153
6
Average interest-bearing liabilities in the recent quarter rose $1.9 billion from the second quarter of 2026 reflecting growth in average interest-bearing deposits of $3.5 billion and higher average long-term borrowings resulting from asset securitizations and issuances of senior and subordinated notes. Those increases were partially offset by a $2.9 billion decline in average short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York.
Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $8.1 billion from the third quarter of 2025 reflecting growth in average interest-bearing deposits of $4.5 billion, higher average short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York of $1.9 billion and an increase in average long-term borrowings of $1.2 billion resulting from asset securitizations and issuances of subordinated notes, partially offset by net maturities of senior notes.
Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality
(Dollars in millions)
3Q26
2Q26
Change
3Q26 vs.
3Q25
Change
3Q26 vs.
At end of quarter
Nonaccrual loans
$ 1,298
$ 1,208
7 %
$ 1,512
-14 %
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
28
23
22
37
-26
Total nonperforming assets
1,326
1,231
8
1,549
-14
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)
570
603
-5
432
32
Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding
.90 %
.85 %
1.11 %
Allowance for loan losses
$ 2,179
$ 2,176
-
$ 2,161
1
Allowance for loan losses as % of loans outstanding
1.51 %
1.53 %
1.59 %
Reserve for unfunded credit commitments
$ 93
$ 95
-2
$ 95
-2
For the period
Provision for loan losses
$ 130
$ 120
8
$ 110
18
Provision for unfunded credit commitments
5
-
-
15
-67
Total provision for credit losses
135
120
13
125
8
Net charge-offs
127
80
59
146
-12
Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)
.35 %
.23 %
.42 %
____________________
(1)
Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate.
The provision for credit losses was $135 million in the third quarter of 2026 as compared with $120 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $125 million in the third quarter of 2025. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of loans outstanding was 1.51% at September 30, 2026 and 1.53% at June 30, 2026, each improved from 1.59% at September 30, 2025, reflecting lower levels of criticized loans.
Nonaccrual loans were $1.3 billion at September 30, 2026 and $1.2 billion at June 30, 2026, compared with $1.5 billion at September 30, 2025. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 as compared with September 30, 2025 reflects a decrease in commercial and industrial and commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.
Noninterest Income
(Dollars in millions)
3Q26
2Q26
Change
3Q25
Change
Trust and investment services income
$ 230
$ 235
-2 %
$ 217
6 %
Mortgage banking revenues (1)
152
127
19
147
3
Service charges on deposit accounts
109
107
1
105
3
Card revenues
90
89
2
90
-
Letter of credit and credit-related fees
46
44
4
45
3
Capital markets and advisory revenues
32
41
-24
35
-8
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(1)
2
-
1
-
Other revenues from operations (2)
85
95
-12
112
-25
Total
$ 743
$ 740
-
$ 752
-1
____________________
(1)
Supplemental information on mortgage banking activities is included in the accompanying table herein.
(2)
Supplemental information on other revenues from operations is included in the accompanying table herein.
Effective January 1, 2026, the Company elected to prospectively measure its residential mortgage loan servicing right assets at fair value with changes in fair value reflected in mortgage banking revenues. As a result, amortization associated with residential mortgage loan servicing right assets previously recognized in other costs of operations before 2026 is no longer recorded. Instead, beginning in 2026 fair value changes in residential mortgage loan servicing right assets, inclusive of the realization of expected net servicing revenues over time, are included in mortgage banking revenues. On December 31, 2025, the Company began economically hedging the risk of fair value changes in these assets through the use of various interest rate derivative contracts, for which changes in fair value are also reflected in mortgage banking revenues.
Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2026 increased $3 million from 2026's second quarter.
- Trust and investment services income declined $5 million reflecting seasonal tax services fees earned by the wealth management business in the second quarter of 2026.
- Mortgage banking revenues increased $25 million reflecting a rise in residential mortgage loan sub-servicing income. In June 2026, the Company began sub-servicing $62.9 billion of additional residential mortgage loans.
- Capital markets and advisory revenues decreased $9 million reflecting a decline in loan syndication fees and lower revenues from interest rate swap transactions with commercial customers.
- Other revenues from operations decreased $10 million reflecting a lower distribution from M&T's investment in BLG in the recent quarter.
Noninterest income declined $9 million, or 1%, as compared with the third quarter of 2025.
- Trust and investment services income rose $13 million reflecting higher corporate trust revenues from the Company's institutional services business and an increase in personal trust and investment services revenues from its wealth management businesses.
- Mortgage banking revenues increased $5 million reflecting a rise in residential mortgage loan sub-servicing income, partially offset by the impact of the Company's fair value accounting election described above and lower gains on commercial mortgage loans originated for sale.
- Other revenues from operations decreased $27 million reflecting a $28 million distribution of an earnout payment from the Company's 2023 sale of its Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business and a $12 million gain on the sale of equipment leases each in the third quarter of 2025, partially offset by an $11 million higher distribution from M&T's investment in BLG in the recent quarter.
Noninterest Expense
(Dollars in millions)
3Q26
2Q26
Change
3Q25
Change
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 832
$ 826
1 %
$ 833
- %
Outside data processing and software
173
154
12
138
25
Equipment and net occupancy
131
129
-
129
1
Professional and other services
97
89
10
81
22
FDIC assessments
19
18
15
13
55
Advertising and marketing
29
27
7
23
26
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
7
7
-
10
-27
Other costs of operations
105
99
6
136
-23
Total
$ 1,393
$ 1,349
3
$ 1,363
2
Noninterest expense rose $44 million, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2026.
- Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $6 million reflecting an additional working day in the recent quarter, partially offset by lower payroll-related taxes.
- Outside data processing and software costs increased $19 million reflecting higher software maintenance and enhancements to the Company's technology infrastructure.
- Professional and other services rose $8 million reflecting support for enhancements to the Company's technology infrastructure and other enterprise initiatives.
- Other costs of operations increased $6 million reflecting the Company's obligation under agreements to share in losses stemming from certain litigation of Visa, Inc.
Noninterest expense increased $30 million, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2025.
- Outside data processing and software costs rose $35 million reflecting costs associated with enhancements to the Company's technology infrastructure.
- Professional and other services increased $16 million reflecting support for enhancements to the Company's technology infrastructure and other enterprise initiatives and higher legal service costs.
- FDIC assessments were $6 million higher in the recent quarter reflecting the reduction of estimated special assessment expense in the third quarter of 2025 resulting from a decrease in the FDIC's loss estimates associated with certain failed banks.
- Other costs of operations decreased $31 million reflecting the amortization associated with residential mortgage loan servicing right assets in the third quarter of 2025 and lower expense associated with the Company's supplemental executive retirement savings plan in the recent quarter.
Income Taxes
The Company's effective income tax rate was 23.1% in each of the third and second quarters of 2026 compared with 22.8% in the third quarter of 2025.
Capital and Liquidity
3Q26
2Q26
3Q25
CET1 capital
10.16 %
(1)
10.19 %
10.99 %
Tier 1 capital
11.93
(1)
11.64
12.49
Total capital
13.93
(1)
13.73
14.35
Tangible capital - common
7.85
8.07
8.79
____________________
(1)
Capital ratios at September 30, 2026 are estimated.
M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $217 million and $42 million, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. M&T's current stress capital buffer is 2.7%.
Reflecting rising interest rates, accumulated other comprehensive income declined $588 million in the recent quarter. In July 2026, the Company transferred $8.3 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities from the available-for-sale portfolio to the held-to-maturity portfolio with net unrealized gains of $8 million. Unrealized losses on those transferred securities at September 30, 2026 were $222 million ($165 million net of tax).
M&T repurchased shares of its common stock at a cost of $323 million during the recent quarter, compared with $465 million and $409 million in the second quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively.
The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.16% as of September 30, 2026. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at September 30, 2026 are estimated to be $170.6 billion. Reflecting loan growth and share repurchase activity in the recent quarter and the impact of unrealized losses on investment securities available for sale included in accumulated other comprehensive income at September 30, 2026, M&T's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio at September 30, 2026 declined 22 basis points from June 30, 2026 and 94 basis points from September 30, 2025.
While not subject to the liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") requirements, M&T estimates that its LCR on September 30, 2026 was 107%, exceeding the regulatory minimum standards that would be applicable if it were a Category III institution subject to the Category III reduced LCR requirements.
Conference Call
Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss third quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID MTBQ326. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Friday October 23, 2026, by calling (800) 839-3736 or (402) 220-2978 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations.
About M&T
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.
Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.
Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted.
While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events, developments and current conditions in the financial services industry, including trust, brokerage and investment management businesses; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in M&T's credit ratings; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including trade and tariff policies and international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-, brokerage-, and investment management-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the initiation and outcome of potential, pending and future litigation, investigations and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; operational risk events, including loss resulting from fraud by employees or persons outside M&T and breaches in data and cybersecurity; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.
These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.
M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.
Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
Performance
Net income
$ 775
$ 792
-2 %
$ 2,257
$ 2,092
8 %
Net income available to common shareholders
732
754
-3
2,133
1,981
8
Per common share:
Basic earnings
5.08
4.85
5
14.57
12.41
17
Diluted earnings
5.04
4.82
5
14.48
12.34
17
Cash dividends
1.50
1.50
-
4.50
4.20
7
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted
145,174
156,553
-7
147,329
160,503
-8
Period end
143,708
154,518
-7
143,708
154,518
-7
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.40 %
1.49 %
1.39 %
1.33 %
Average common shareholders' equity
11.44
11.45
11.13
10.07
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$ 1,805
$ 1,773
2
$ 5,372
$ 5,202
3
Yield on average earning assets
5.41 %
5.60 %
5.39 %
5.54 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.44
2.72
2.38
2.71
Net interest spread
2.97
2.88
3.01
2.83
Contribution of interest-free funds
.68
.81
.67
.82
Net interest margin
3.65
3.69
3.68
3.65
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.35
.42
.30
.36
Net operating results (1)
Net operating income
$ 780
$ 798
-2
$ 2,274
$ 2,116
7
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
5.08
4.87
4
14.60
12.49
17
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.47 %
1.56 %
1.46 %
1.41 %
Average tangible common equity
17.29
17.13
16.78
15.07
Efficiency ratio
54.4
53.6
55.1
56.3
At September 30,
Loan quality
2026
2025
Change
Nonaccrual loans
$ 1,298
$ 1,512
-14 %
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
28
37
-26
Total nonperforming assets
$ 1,326
$ 1,549
-14
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
$ 570
$ 432
32
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
81
71
13
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
556
403
38
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
.90 %
1.11 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.51
1.59
Additional information
Period end common stock price
$ 217.60
$ 197.62
10
Full-service domestic banking offices (2)
906
942
-4
Full-time equivalent employees
21,562
22,383
-4
____________________
(1)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(2)
In the first quarter of 2026, thirteen domestic banking offices formerly classified as full service were designated as limited service per regulatory filings.
Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Performance
Net income
$ 775
$ 818
$ 664
$ 759
$ 792
Net income available to common shareholders
732
781
620
718
754
Per common share:
Basic earnings
5.08
5.35
4.16
4.71
4.85
Diluted earnings
5.04
5.32
4.13
4.67
4.82
Cash dividends
1.50
1.50
1.50
1.50
1.50
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted
145,174
146,758
150,109
153,712
156,553
Period end
143,708
144,933
146,917
151,840
154,518
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.40 %
1.51 %
1.26 %
1.41 %
1.49 %
Average common shareholders' equity
11.44
12.30
9.67
10.87
11.45
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$ 1,805
$ 1,804
$ 1,763
$ 1,790
$ 1,773
Yield on average earning assets
5.41 %
5.40 %
5.35 %
5.47 %
5.60 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.44
2.36
2.32
2.52
2.72
Net interest spread
2.97
3.04
3.03
2.95
2.88
Contribution of interest-free funds
.68
.66
.67
.75
.81
Net interest margin
3.65
3.70
3.70
3.70
3.69
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.35
.23
.31
.54
.42
Net operating results (1)
Net operating income
$ 780
$ 823
$ 671
$ 767
$ 798
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
5.08
5.35
4.18
4.72
4.87
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.47 %
1.59 %
1.33 %
1.49 %
1.56 %
Average tangible common equity
17.29
18.57
14.51
16.24
17.13
Efficiency ratio
54.4
52.8
58.3
55.1
53.6
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Loan quality
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Nonaccrual loans
$ 1,298
$ 1,208
$ 1,240
$ 1,252
$ 1,512
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
28
23
27
35
37
Total nonperforming assets
$ 1,326
$ 1,231
$ 1,267
$ 1,287
$ 1,549
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
$ 570
$ 603
$ 646
$ 561
$ 432
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
81
78
85
83
71
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
556
586
634
543
403
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
.90 %
.85 %
.89 %
.91 %
1.11 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.51
1.53
1.54
1.54
1.59
Additional information
Period end common stock price
$ 217.60
$ 238.01
$ 206.72
$ 201.48
$ 197.62
Full-service domestic banking offices (2)
906
911
930
942
942
Full-time equivalent employees
21,562
21,662
21,866
22,080
22,383
____________________
(1)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(2)
In the first quarter of 2026, thirteen domestic banking offices formerly classified as full service were designated as limited service per regulatory filings.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
Interest income
$ 2,667
$ 2,680
- %
$ 7,823
$ 7,849
- %
Interest expense
874
919
-5
2,486
2,680
-7
Net interest income
1,793
1,761
2
5,337
5,169
3
Provision for credit losses
135
125
8
395
380
4
Net interest income after provision for
1,658
1,636
1
4,942
4,789
3
Other income:
Trust and investment services income
230
217
6
684
643
7
Mortgage banking revenues
152
147
3
406
395
3
Service charges on deposit accounts
109
105
3
322
307
5
Card revenues
90
90
-
257
257
-
Letter of credit and credit-related fees
46
45
3
132
132
-
Capital markets and advisory revenues
32
35
-8
109
89
23
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(1)
1
-
5
1
-
Other revenues from operations
85
112
-25
257
222
16
Total other income
743
752
-1
2,172
2,046
6
Other expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
832
833
-
2,572
2,533
2
Outside data processing and software
173
138
25
471
412
14
Equipment and net occupancy
131
129
1
393
391
-
Professional and other services
97
81
22
279
251
12
FDIC assessments
19
13
55
60
58
4
Advertising and marketing
29
23
26
77
70
9
Amortization of core deposit and other
7
10
-27
23
32
-27
Other costs of operations
105
136
-23
305
367
-17
Total other expense
1,393
1,363
2
4,180
4,114
2
Income before taxes
1,008
1,025
-2
2,934
2,721
8
Income taxes
233
233
-
677
629
8
Net income
$ 775
$ 792
-2 %
$ 2,257
$ 2,092
8 %
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Interest income
$ 2,667
$ 2,620
$ 2,536
$ 2,637
$ 2,680
Interest expense
874
828
784
858
919
Net interest income
1,793
1,792
1,752
1,779
1,761
Provision for credit losses
135
120
140
125
125
Net interest income after provision for
1,658
1,672
1,612
1,654
1,636
Other income:
Trust and investment services income
230
235
219
220
217
Mortgage banking revenues
152
127
127
155
147
Service charges on deposit accounts
109
107
106
105
105
Card revenues
90
89
78
87
90
Letter of credit and credit-related fees
46
44
42
47
45
Capital markets and advisory revenues
32
41
36
31
35
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(1)
2
4
1
1
Other revenues from operations
85
95
77
50
112
Total other income
743
740
689
696
752
Other expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
832
826
914
809
833
Outside data processing and software
173
154
144
146
138
Equipment and net occupancy
131
129
133
134
129
Professional and other services
97
89
93
105
81
FDIC assessments
19
18
23
(8)
13
Advertising and marketing
29
27
21
32
23
Amortization of core deposit and other
7
7
9
10
10
Other costs of operations
105
99
101
151
136
Total other expense
1,393
1,349
1,438
1,379
1,363
Income before taxes
1,008
1,063
863
971
1,025
Income taxes
233
245
199
212
233
Net income
$ 775
$ 818
$ 664
$ 759
$ 792
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2026
2025
Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 1,796
$ 1,950
-8 %
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
14,342
16,751
-14
Investment securities
37,894
36,864
3
Loans held for sale
696
629
11
Loans:
Commercial and industrial
66,373
61,863
7
Real estate - commercial
25,561
23,768
8
Real estate - residential
25,301
24,335
4
Consumer
27,521
26,379
4
Total loans
144,756
136,345
6
Allowance for loan losses
(2,179)
(2,161)
1
Net loans
142,577
134,184
6
Goodwill
8,465
8,465
-
Core deposit and other intangible assets
41
74
-45
Other assets
14,699
12,360
19
Total assets
$ 220,510
$ 211,277
4 %
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 44,819
$ 44,994
- %
Interest-bearing deposits
122,691
118,432
4
Total deposits
167,510
163,426
2
Short-term borrowings
6,373
2,059
209
Long-term borrowings
13,648
12,928
6
Accrued interest and other liabilities
4,820
4,136
17
Total liabilities
192,351
182,549
5
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
3,017
2,394
26
Common
25,142
26,334
-5
Total shareholders' equity
28,159
28,728
-2
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 220,510
$ 211,277
4 %
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 1,796
$ 1,939
$ 1,903
$ 1,701
$ 1,950
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
14,342
15,499
14,445
17,068
16,751
Investment securities
37,894
38,374
38,621
36,649
36,864
Loans held for sale
696
663
861
1,067
629
Loans:
Commercial and industrial
66,373
65,995
65,216
63,406
61,863
Real estate - commercial
25,561
24,233
22,986
23,335
23,768
Real estate - residential
25,301
25,128
24,530
24,433
24,335
Consumer
27,521
27,174
26,321
26,461
26,379
Total loans
144,756
142,530
139,053
137,635
136,345
Allowance for loan losses
(2,179)
(2,176)
(2,136)
(2,116)
(2,161)
Net loans
142,577
140,354
136,917
135,519
134,184
Goodwill
8,465
8,465
8,465
8,465
8,465
Core deposit and other intangible assets
41
48
55
64
74
Other assets
14,699
13,919
13,469
12,977
12,360
Total assets
$ 220,510
$ 219,261
$ 214,736
$ 213,510
$ 211,277
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 44,819
$ 48,295
$ 45,892
$ 46,509
$ 44,994
Interest-bearing deposits
122,691
120,590
117,849
120,400
118,432
Total deposits
167,510
168,885
163,741
166,909
163,426
Short-term borrowings
6,373
4,614
7,851
2,149
2,059
Long-term borrowings
13,648
13,568
11,175
10,911
12,928
Accrued interest and other liabilities
4,820
4,248
3,997
4,364
4,136
Total liabilities
192,351
191,315
186,764
184,333
182,549
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
3,017
2,434
2,434
2,834
2,394
Common
25,142
25,512
25,538
26,343
26,334
Total shareholders' equity
28,159
27,946
27,972
29,177
28,728
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 220,510
$ 219,261
$ 214,736
$ 213,510
$ 211,277
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates
Three Months Ended
Change in Balance
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30, 2026 from
September 30,
Change
2026
2026
2025
June 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
in
(Dollars in millions)
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
2026
2025
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$ 14,209
3.79 %
$ 15,061
3.72 %
$ 17,739
4.43 %
-6 %
-20 %
$ 15,159
3.74 %
$ 19,037
4.46 %
-20 %
Investment securities (1)
38,552
4.33
38,728
4.29
36,559
4.15
-
5
38,378
4.28
35,466
3.98
8
Loans held for sale
682
5.48
777
5.50
637
5.85
-12
7
819
5.45
750
6.92
9
Loans:
Commercial and industrial
65,887
6.00
65,883
6.00
61,687
6.45
-
7
65,139
6.00
61,234
6.41
6
Real estate - commercial
24,862
6.03
23,221
6.29
23,982
6.45
7
4
23,709
6.15
24,796
6.34
-4
Real estate - residential
25,194
4.69
24,827
4.63
24,122
4.57
1
4
24,832
4.62
23,543
4.50
5
Consumer
27,353
6.47
26,719
6.46
26,099
6.60
2
5
26,797
6.47
25,275
6.58
6
Total loans
143,296
5.86
140,650
5.89
135,890
6.15
2
5
140,477
5.87
134,848
6.09
4
Other
-
-
-
-
95
3.45
-
-100
31
-
96
3.46
-67
Total earning assets
196,739
5.41
195,216
5.40
190,920
5.60
1
3
194,864
5.39
190,197
5.54
2
Goodwill
8,465
8,465
8,465
-
-
8,465
8,465
-
Core deposit and other intangible assets
45
51
79
-12
-43
52
86
-40
Other assets
13,611
12,800
11,589
6
17
13,043
11,141
17
Total assets
$ 218,860
$ 216,532
$ 211,053
1 %
4 %
$ 216,424
$ 209,889
3 %
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest-checking
deposits
$ 108,013
1.89 %
$ 105,752
1.81 %
$ 104,630
2.23 %
2 %
3 %
$ 106,783
1.85 %
$ 103,378
2.22 %
3 %
Time deposits
15,056
3.19
13,808
3.02
13,890
3.40
9
8
13,982
3.08
14,056
3.48
-1
Total interest-bearing deposits
123,069
2.05
119,560
1.95
118,520
2.36
3
4
120,765
1.99
117,434
2.37
3
Short-term borrowings
5,248
3.89
8,016
3.86
2,844
4.50
-35
85
6,318
3.87
3,013
4.50
110
Long-term borrowings
13,977
5.32
12,778
5.33
12,789
5.64
9
9
12,617
5.35
11,675
5.64
8
Total interest-bearing liabilities
142,294
2.44
140,354
2.36
134,153
2.72
1
6
139,700
2.38
132,122
2.71
6
Noninterest-bearing deposits
43,708
43,964
44,056
-1
-1
44,070
44,877
-2
Other liabilities
4,527
4,275
4,261
6
6
4,349
4,142
5
Total liabilities
190,529
188,593
182,470
1
4
188,119
181,141
4
Shareholders' equity
28,331
27,939
28,583
1
-1
28,305
28,748
-2
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 218,860
$ 216,532
$ 211,053
1 %
4 %
$ 216,424
$ 209,889
3 %
Net interest spread
2.97
3.04
2.88
3.01
2.83
Contribution of interest-free funds
.68
.66
.81
.67
.82
Net interest margin
3.65 %
3.70 %
3.69 %
3.68 %
3.65 %
____________________
(1)
Yields on investment securities for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 reflect $18 million of lower taxable-equivalent interest income resulting from an alignment of amortization periods for certain municipal bonds obtained from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Loan Balances
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial excluding
owner-occupied real estate by industry:
Financial and insurance
$ 13,731
$ 13,804
$ 13,488
$ 12,749
$ 12,077
Services
8,719
8,534
8,207
7,887
7,685
Motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers
6,706
6,966
7,061
7,185
6,636
Manufacturing
6,311
6,389
6,402
6,094
6,238
Wholesale
4,473
4,330
4,343
4,373
4,244
Transportation, communications, utilities
4,456
4,199
3,928
3,883
3,754
Retail
3,347
3,319
3,302
3,087
3,112
Construction
2,412
2,445
2,305
2,260
2,205
Health services
1,811
1,707
1,835
1,816
1,779
Real estate investors
1,589
1,521
1,662
1,574
1,505
Other
1,370
1,397
1,362
1,300
1,567
Total commercial and industrial
excluding owner-occupied real estate
54,925
54,611
53,895
52,208
50,802
Owner-occupied real estate by industry:
Services
2,351
2,362
2,377
2,368
2,308
Motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers
2,263
2,180
2,217
2,234
2,162
Retail
1,929
1,926
1,916
1,893
1,825
Health services
1,413
1,464
1,335
1,268
1,320
Wholesale
1,079
1,035
1,029
978
975
Manufacturing
735
712
727
791
783
Real estate investors
585
607
617
616
634
Other
1,093
1,098
1,103
1,050
1,054
Total owner-occupied real estate
11,448
11,384
11,321
11,198
11,061
Total commercial and industrial
66,373
65,995
65,216
63,406
61,863
Commercial real estate
Permanent finance by property type:
Apartments/Multifamily
7,320
6,865
6,269
6,353
6,270
Retail/Service
4,313
4,259
4,237
4,164
4,320
Industrial/Warehouse
3,510
3,276
2,462
2,297
2,175
Office
3,066
3,147
3,282
3,423
3,487
Health services
1,841
1,583
1,507
1,548
1,554
Hotel
1,728
1,665
1,727
1,743
1,776
Other
443
180
187
180
202
Total permanent
22,221
20,975
19,671
19,708
19,784
Construction/Development
3,340
3,258
3,315
3,627
3,984
Total commercial real estate
25,561
24,233
22,986
23,335
23,768
Residential real estate
Residential real estate
25,301
25,128
24,530
24,433
24,335
Consumer
Home equity lines and loans
4,991
4,891
4,796
4,807
4,730
Recreational finance
15,170
14,856
14,144
14,092
14,152
Automobile
4,871
4,969
5,016
5,167
5,223
Other
2,489
2,458
2,365
2,395
2,274
Total consumer
27,521
27,174
26,321
26,461
26,379
Total loans
$ 144,756
$ 142,530
$ 139,053
$ 137,635
$ 136,345
Supplemental Information - Mortgage Banking Activities
Three Months Ended
Change
Nine Months Ended
Change
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2026
2026
Amount
%
2026
2025
Amount
%
Residential mortgage banking revenues
Gains on loans originated for sale
$ 9
$ 7
$ 2
30 %
$ 24
$ 23
$ 1
4 %
Loan servicing:
Loan servicing fees
33
33
-
-1
98
105
(7)
-7
Changes in fair value of mortgage loan
servicing right assets, net of hedging activities
(16)
(11)
(5)
-37
(40)
-
(40)
-
Loan sub-servicing and other fees
93
67
26
38
222
159
63
39
Total loan servicing
110
89
21
23
280
264
16
6
Total residential mortgage banking revenues
$ 119
$ 96
$ 23
24 %
$ 304
$ 287
$ 17
6 %
New commitments to originate loans for sale
$ 377
$ 411
$ (34)
-8 %
$ 1,188
$ 1,019
$ 169
17 %
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Balances at period end
Loans held for sale
$ 249
$ 256
$ 327
$ 441
$ 327
Commitments to originate loans for sale
191
258
222
224
329
Commitments to sell loans
407
467
544
645
576
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing assets
572
540
542
287
305
Loans serviced for others
34,909
35,253
35,586
35,873
36,421
Loans sub-serviced for others
179,605
183,599
123,968
156,938
161,785
Total loans serviced for others
$ 214,514
$ 218,852
$ 159,554
$ 192,811
$ 198,206
Three Months Ended
Change
Nine Months Ended
Change
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2026
2026
Amount
%
2026
2025
Amount
%
Commercial mortgage banking revenues
Gains on loans originated for sale
$ 13
$ 13
$ -
- %
$ 44
$ 50
$ (6)
-12 %
Loan servicing fees and other
20
18
2
9
58
58
-
-
Total commercial mortgage banking revenues
$ 33
$ 31
$ 2
5 %
$ 102
$ 108
$ (6)
-6 %
Loans originated for sale to other investors
$ 737
$ 746
$ (9)
-1 %
$ 2,618
$ 3,138
$ (520)
-17 %
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Balances at period end
Loans held for sale
$ 263
$ 259
$ 359
$ 484
$ 278
Commitments to originate loans for sale
559
485
529
773
1,074
Commitments to sell loans
826
740
903
1,253
1,292
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing assets
132
136
138
132
123
Loans serviced for others
31,204
31,368
30,934
30,309
28,957
Loans sub-serviced for others
4,013
4,072
4,194
4,231
4,297
Total loans serviced for others
$ 35,217
$ 35,440
$ 35,128
$ 34,540
$ 33,254
Supplemental Information - Other Revenues from Operations
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
Change
September 30,
September 30,
Change
(Dollars in millions)
2026
2026
Amount
%
2026
2025
Amount
%
Bank owned life insurance revenue
$ 17
$ 20
$ (3)
-12 %
$ 55
$ 56
$ (1)
-2 %
Equipment operating lease income
12
11
1
4
34
37
(3)
-9
BLG income
31
47
(16)
-34
111
20
91
455
Earnout payment related to 2023 sale of
CIT business
-
-
-
-
-
28
(28)
-100
Gains on sales of out-of-footprint loan
portfolio
-
-
-
-
-
15
(15)
-100
Gain on sale of institutional services
subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
10
(10)
-100
Other
25
17
8
47
57
56
1
2
Total other revenues from operations
$ 85
$ 95
$ (10)
-12 %
$ 257
$ 222
$ 35
16 %
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Bank owned life insurance revenue
$ 17
$ 20
$ 18
$ 19
$ 21
Equipment operating lease income
12
11
11
11
12
BLG income
31
47
33
-
20
Earnout payment related to 2023 sale of CIT business
-
-
-
-
28
Other
25
17
15
20
31
Total other revenues from operations
$ 85
$ 95
$ 77
$ 50
$ 112
Supplemental Information - Interest Rate Swap Agreements Designated as Hedges at September 30, 2026
(Dollars in billions)
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
Fair value hedges:
Active
$ 6.1
$ 6.1
$ 6.1
$ 6.1
$ 5.1
$ 6.4
$ 5.9
Forward-starting
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
-
-
Cash flow hedges:
Active
16.7
17.5
17.0
17.7
15.2
13.9
12.7
Forward-starting
8.8
8.0
5.8
1.8
1.8
1.5
-
Fair value hedges -
weighted-average fixed rate:
Active
3.56 %
3.56 %
3.56 %
3.56 %
3.66 %
3.85 %
3.85 %
Forward-starting
4.62
4.62
4.62
4.62
4.62
-
-
Cash flow hedges -
weighted-average fixed rate:
Active
3.70
3.69
3.67
3.78
3.78
3.76
3.87
Forward-starting
3.97
4.01
4.23
4.56
4.56
4.55
-
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(Dollars in millions, except per share)
Income statement data
Net income
Net income
$ 775
$ 792
$ 2,257
$ 2,092
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
5
6
17
24
Net operating income
$ 780
$ 798
$ 2,274
$ 2,116
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 5.04
$ 4.82
$ 14.48
$ 12.34
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.04
.05
.12
.15
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$ 5.08
$ 4.87
$ 14.60
$ 12.49
Other expense
Other expense
$ 1,393
$ 1,363
$ 4,180
$ 4,114
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(7)
(10)
(23)
(32)
Noninterest operating expense
$ 1,386
$ 1,353
$ 4,157
$ 4,082
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$ 1,386
$ 1,353
$ 4,157
$ 4,082
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$ 1,805
$ 1,773
$ 5,372
$ 5,202
Other income
743
752
2,172
2,046
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(1)
1
5
1
Denominator
$ 2,549
$ 2,524
$ 7,539
$ 7,247
Efficiency ratio
54.4 %
53.6 %
55.1 %
56.3 %
Balance sheet data
Average assets
Average assets
$ 218,860
$ 211,053
$ 216,424
$ 209,889
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(45)
(79)
(52)
(86)
Deferred taxes
17
24
18
25
Average tangible assets
$ 210,367
$ 202,533
$ 207,925
$ 201,363
Average common equity
Average total equity
$ 28,331
$ 28,583
$ 28,305
$ 28,748
Preferred stock
(2,890)
(2,394)
(2,635)
(2,394)
Average common equity
25,441
26,189
25,670
26,354
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(45)
(79)
(52)
(86)
Deferred taxes
17
24
18
25
Average tangible common equity
$ 16,948
$ 17,669
$ 17,171
$ 17,828
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$ 220,510
$ 211,277
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(41)
(74)
Deferred taxes
16
23
Total tangible assets
$ 212,020
$ 202,761
Total common equity
Total equity
$ 28,159
$ 28,728
Preferred stock
(3,017)
(2,394)
Common equity
25,142
26,334
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(41)
(74)
Deferred taxes
16
23
Total tangible common equity
$ 16,652
$ 17,818
____________________
(1)
After any related tax effect.
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
(Dollars in millions, except per share)
Income statement data
Net income
Net income
$ 775
$ 818
$ 664
$ 759
$ 792
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
5
5
7
8
6
Net operating income
$ 780
$ 823
$ 671
$ 767
$ 798
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 5.04
$ 5.32
$ 4.13
$ 4.67
$ 4.82
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.04
.03
.05
.05
.05
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$ 5.08
$ 5.35
$ 4.18
$ 4.72
$ 4.87
Other expense
Other expense
$ 1,393
$ 1,349
$ 1,438
$ 1,379
$ 1,363
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(7)
(7)
(9)
(10)
(10)
Noninterest operating expense
$ 1,386
$ 1,342
$ 1,429
$ 1,369
$ 1,353
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$ 1,386
$ 1,342
$ 1,429
$ 1,369
$ 1,353
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$ 1,805
$ 1,804
$ 1,763
$ 1,790
$ 1,773
Other income
743
740
689
696
752
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(1)
2
4
1
1
Denominator
$ 2,549
$ 2,542
$ 2,448
$ 2,485
$ 2,524
Efficiency ratio
54.4 %
52.8 %
58.3 %
55.1 %
53.6 %
Balance sheet data
Average assets
Average assets
$ 218,860
$ 216,532
$ 213,828
$ 212,891
$ 211,053
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(45)
(51)
(59)
(69)
(79)
Deferred taxes
17
17
19
22
24
Average tangible assets
$ 210,367
$ 208,033
$ 205,323
$ 204,379
$ 202,533
Average common equity
Average total equity
$ 28,331
$ 27,939
$ 28,648
$ 28,970
$ 28,583
Preferred stock
(2,890)
(2,434)
(2,576)
(2,691)
(2,394)
Average common equity
25,441
25,505
26,072
26,279
26,189
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(45)
(51)
(59)
(69)
(79)
Deferred taxes
17
17
19
22
24
Average tangible common equity
$ 16,948
$ 17,006
$ 17,567
$ 17,767
$ 17,669
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$ 220,510
$ 219,261
$ 214,736
$ 213,510
$ 211,277
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(41)
(48)
(55)
(64)
(74)
Deferred taxes
16
17
18
20
23
Total tangible assets
$ 212,020
$ 210,765
$ 206,234
$ 205,001
$ 202,761
Total common equity
Total equity
$ 28,159
$ 27,946
$ 27,972
$ 29,177
$ 28,728
Preferred stock
(3,017)
(2,434)
(2,434)
(2,834)
(2,394)
Common equity
25,142
25,512
25,538
26,343
26,334
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(41)
(48)
(55)
(64)
(74)
Deferred taxes
16
17
18
20
23
Total tangible common equity
$ 16,652
$ 17,016
$ 17,036
$ 17,834
$ 17,818
____________________
(1)
After any related tax effect.
SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation