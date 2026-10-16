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WKN: 863582 | ISIN: US55261F1049 | Ticker-Symbol: MTZ
Tradegate
16.10.26 | 09:30
193,65 Euro
-0,79 % -1,55
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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USA 500
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M&T BANK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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193,15196,2012:48
193,55195,4012:45
PR Newswire
16.10.2026 11:30 Uhr
51 Leser
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M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces third quarter 2026 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $775 million or $5.04 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


3Q26


2Q26


3Q25

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income


$ 1,793


$ 1,792


$ 1,761

Taxable-equivalent adjustment


12


12


12

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent


1,805


1,804


1,773

Provision for credit losses


135


120


125

Noninterest income


743


740


752

Noninterest expense


1,393


1,349


1,363

Net income


775


818


792

Net income available to common shareholders - diluted


732


781


754

Diluted earnings per common share


5.04


5.32


4.82

Return on average assets - annualized


1.40 %


1.51 %


1.49 %

Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized


11.44


12.30


11.45

Average Balance Sheet

Total assets


$ 218,860


$ 216,532


$ 211,053

Interest-bearing deposits at banks


14,209


15,061


17,739

Investment securities


38,552


38,728


36,559

Loans


143,296


140,650


135,890

Deposits


166,777


163,524


162,576

Borrowings


19,225


20,794


15,633

Selected Ratios

(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)







Net interest margin


3.65 %


3.70 %


3.69 %

Efficiency ratio (1)


54.4


52.8


53.6

Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized


.35


.23


.42

Allowance for loan losses to total loans


1.51


1.53


1.59

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


.90


.85


1.11

Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (2)


10.16


10.19


10.99

Common shareholders' equity per share


$ 174.95


$ 176.03


$ 170.43

____________________

(1)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

(2)

CET1 capital ratio at September 30, 2026 is estimated.

Financial Highlights

  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased nominally in the recent quarter as compared with the second quarter of 2026 reflecting an additional day, partially offset by lower interest income on nonaccrual loans.
  • Average loans grew $2.6 billion in the recent quarter reflecting higher average commercial real estate loan balances of $1.6 billion, consumer loan balances of $634 million and residential real estate loan balances of $367 million.
  • Higher noninterest income in the recent quarter reflects an increase in residential mortgage banking revenues, partially offset by a decrease in capital markets and advisory revenues and a lower distribution from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG").
  • Noninterest expense reflects increases in outside data processing and software costs and professional and other services expense as well as higher personnel costs from an additional working day in the recent quarter.
  • The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans declined 2 basis points to 1.51% at September 30, 2026.
  • In the recent quarter, M&T repurchased 1.3 million shares of its common stock at a total cost of $323 million. M&T's CET1 capital ratio is estimated to be 10.16% at September 30, 2026.

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"M&T's third quarter results were highlighted by strong loan and deposit growth, stable credit and a solid capital position. Fee income in the recent quarter continues to reflect the breadth of M&T's franchise and our ability to meet customers' evolving needs through a wide range of financial capabilities. The continued strength across customer-driven revenue streams demonstrates the value of our diversified business model and the depth of our customer relationships. These relationships are at the heart of our purpose, to make a difference in people's lives. I want to thank our employees for their ongoing commitment to the communities and customers we serve."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Rajiv Ranjan

716.842.5138


Steve Wendelboe

716.842.5138

Media Relations:

Frank Lentini

929.651.0447

Financial Reporting Matters

As reported on M&T's Form 8-K dated September 28, 2026, effective for the third quarter of 2026 M&T made certain changes and reclassifications to Other income categories presented in its Consolidated Statement of Income. Also effective for the third quarter of 2026, M&T began separately presenting loans held for sale from loans held for investment in its Consolidated Balance Sheet and its Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates disclosures. Accordingly, annualized taxable-equivalent rates for each impacted loan category and certain loan-based credit quality ratios exclude loans held for sale. Additionally, as reported in M&T's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, in conjunction with the implementation of a new general ledger platform during the second quarter of 2026, the Company modified its methodology for calculating annualized taxable-equivalent rates for certain earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, including certain average deposit balances. All periods presented herein reflect those changes.

Non-GAAP Measures (1)












(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


3Q26


2Q26


Change
3Q26 vs.
2Q26


3Q25


Change
3Q26 vs.
3Q25

Net operating income


$ 780


$ 823


-5 %


$ 798


-2 %

Diluted net operating earnings per common share


5.08


5.35


-5


4.87


4

Annualized return on average tangible assets


1.47 %


1.59 %




1.56 %



Annualized return on average tangible common equity


17.29


18.57




17.13



Efficiency ratio


54.4


52.8




53.6



Tangible equity per common share


$ 115.88


$ 117.41


-1


$ 115.31


-

____________________

(1)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income (1)


(Dollars in millions)


3Q26


2Q26


Change
3Q26 vs.
2Q26


3Q25


Change
3Q26 vs.
3Q25

Average earning assets


$ 196,739


$ 195,216


1 %


$ 190,920


3 %

Average interest-bearing liabilities


142,294


140,354


1


134,153


6

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent


1,805


1,804


-


1,773


2

Yield on average earning assets


5.41 %


5.40 %




5.60 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


2.44


2.36




2.72



Net interest spread


2.97


3.04




2.88



Net interest margin


3.65


3.70




3.69



____________________

(1)

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates are included in the accompanying table herein.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income in the recent quarter rose nominally from the second quarter of 2026 reflecting an additional day, lower interest income on nonaccrual loans and loan growth funded by interest-bearing deposits as the Company reduced its average short-term borrowings. Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $32 million, or 2%, as compared with the year-earlier third quarter reflecting lower rates paid on average interest-bearing deposits and growth in average loans and investment securities, partially offset by lower yields received on loans.

Average Earning Assets












(Dollars in millions)


3Q26


2Q26


Change
3Q26 vs.
2Q26


3Q25


Change
3Q26 vs.
3Q25

Interest-bearing deposits at banks


$ 14,209


$ 15,061


-6 %


$ 17,739


-20 %

Investment securities


38,552


38,728


-


36,559


5

Loans held for sale


682


777


-12


637


7

Loans: (1)











Commercial and industrial


65,887


65,883


-


61,687


7

Real estate - commercial


24,862


23,221


7


23,982


4

Real estate - residential


25,194


24,827


1


24,122


4

Consumer


27,353


26,719


2


26,099


5

Total loans


143,296


140,650


2


135,890


5

Other


-


-


-


95


-100

Total earning assets


$ 196,739


$ 195,216


1


$ 190,920


3

____________________

(1)

Supplemental information on loan balances is included in the accompanying table herein.

Average earning assets rose $1.5 billion from the second quarter of 2026 reflecting growth in average commercial real estate loan balances of $1.6 billion, average consumer loan balances of $634 million and average residential real estate loan balances of $367 million.

Average earning assets increased $5.8 billion from the third quarter of 2025, reflecting loan growth across all loan portfolios. Average commercial and industrial loan balances increased $4.2 billion, spanning most industry types. Average consumer, residential real estate and commercial real estate loan balances grew $1.3 billion, $1.1 billion and $880 million, respectively. The average balance of investment securities increased $2.0 billion from the year-earlier quarter, reflecting purchases of fixed rate mortgage-backed securities.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities












(Dollars in millions)


3Q26


2Q26


Change
3Q26 vs.
2Q26


3Q25


Change
3Q26 vs.
3Q25

Interest-bearing deposits:











Savings and interest-checking deposits


$ 108,013


$ 105,752


2 %


$ 104,630


3 %

Time deposits


15,056


13,808


9


13,890


8

Total interest-bearing deposits


123,069


119,560


3


118,520


4

Short-term borrowings


5,248


8,016


-35


2,844


85

Long-term borrowings


13,977


12,778


9


12,789


9

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 142,294


$ 140,354


1


$ 134,153


6

Average interest-bearing liabilities in the recent quarter rose $1.9 billion from the second quarter of 2026 reflecting growth in average interest-bearing deposits of $3.5 billion and higher average long-term borrowings resulting from asset securitizations and issuances of senior and subordinated notes. Those increases were partially offset by a $2.9 billion decline in average short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $8.1 billion from the third quarter of 2025 reflecting growth in average interest-bearing deposits of $4.5 billion, higher average short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York of $1.9 billion and an increase in average long-term borrowings of $1.2 billion resulting from asset securitizations and issuances of subordinated notes, partially offset by net maturities of senior notes.

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality












(Dollars in millions)


3Q26


2Q26


Change

3Q26 vs.
2Q26


3Q25


Change

3Q26 vs.
3Q25

At end of quarter











Nonaccrual loans


$ 1,298


$ 1,208


7 %


$ 1,512


-14 %

Real estate and other foreclosed assets


28


23


22


37


-26

Total nonperforming assets


1,326


1,231


8


1,549


-14

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)


570


603


-5


432


32

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding


.90 %


.85 %




1.11 %














Allowance for loan losses


$ 2,179


$ 2,176


-


$ 2,161


1

Allowance for loan losses as % of loans outstanding


1.51 %


1.53 %




1.59 %



Reserve for unfunded credit commitments


$ 93


$ 95


-2


$ 95


-2












For the period











Provision for loan losses


$ 130


$ 120


8


$ 110


18

Provision for unfunded credit commitments


5


-


-


15


-67

Total provision for credit losses


135


120


13


125


8

Net charge-offs


127


80


59


146


-12

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)


.35 %


.23 %




.42 %



____________________

(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate.

The provision for credit losses was $135 million in the third quarter of 2026 as compared with $120 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $125 million in the third quarter of 2025. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of loans outstanding was 1.51% at September 30, 2026 and 1.53% at June 30, 2026, each improved from 1.59% at September 30, 2025, reflecting lower levels of criticized loans.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.3 billion at September 30, 2026 and $1.2 billion at June 30, 2026, compared with $1.5 billion at September 30, 2025. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 as compared with September 30, 2025 reflects a decrease in commercial and industrial and commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income












(Dollars in millions)


3Q26


2Q26


Change
3Q26 vs.
2Q26


3Q25


Change
3Q26 vs.
3Q25

Trust and investment services income


$ 230


$ 235


-2 %


$ 217


6 %

Mortgage banking revenues (1)


152


127


19


147


3

Service charges on deposit accounts


109


107


1


105


3

Card revenues


90


89


2


90


-

Letter of credit and credit-related fees


46


44


4


45


3

Capital markets and advisory revenues


32


41


-24


35


-8

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities


(1)


2


-


1


-

Other revenues from operations (2)


85


95


-12


112


-25

Total


$ 743


$ 740


-


$ 752


-1

____________________

(1)

Supplemental information on mortgage banking activities is included in the accompanying table herein.

(2)

Supplemental information on other revenues from operations is included in the accompanying table herein.

Effective January 1, 2026, the Company elected to prospectively measure its residential mortgage loan servicing right assets at fair value with changes in fair value reflected in mortgage banking revenues. As a result, amortization associated with residential mortgage loan servicing right assets previously recognized in other costs of operations before 2026 is no longer recorded. Instead, beginning in 2026 fair value changes in residential mortgage loan servicing right assets, inclusive of the realization of expected net servicing revenues over time, are included in mortgage banking revenues. On December 31, 2025, the Company began economically hedging the risk of fair value changes in these assets through the use of various interest rate derivative contracts, for which changes in fair value are also reflected in mortgage banking revenues.

Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2026 increased $3 million from 2026's second quarter.

  • Trust and investment services income declined $5 million reflecting seasonal tax services fees earned by the wealth management business in the second quarter of 2026.
  • Mortgage banking revenues increased $25 million reflecting a rise in residential mortgage loan sub-servicing income. In June 2026, the Company began sub-servicing $62.9 billion of additional residential mortgage loans.
  • Capital markets and advisory revenues decreased $9 million reflecting a decline in loan syndication fees and lower revenues from interest rate swap transactions with commercial customers.
  • Other revenues from operations decreased $10 million reflecting a lower distribution from M&T's investment in BLG in the recent quarter.

Noninterest income declined $9 million, or 1%, as compared with the third quarter of 2025.

  • Trust and investment services income rose $13 million reflecting higher corporate trust revenues from the Company's institutional services business and an increase in personal trust and investment services revenues from its wealth management businesses.
  • Mortgage banking revenues increased $5 million reflecting a rise in residential mortgage loan sub-servicing income, partially offset by the impact of the Company's fair value accounting election described above and lower gains on commercial mortgage loans originated for sale.
  • Other revenues from operations decreased $27 million reflecting a $28 million distribution of an earnout payment from the Company's 2023 sale of its Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business and a $12 million gain on the sale of equipment leases each in the third quarter of 2025, partially offset by an $11 million higher distribution from M&T's investment in BLG in the recent quarter.

Noninterest Expense












(Dollars in millions)


3Q26


2Q26


Change
3Q26 vs.
2Q26


3Q25


Change
3Q26 vs.
3Q25

Salaries and employee benefits


$ 832


$ 826


1 %


$ 833


- %

Outside data processing and software


173


154


12


138


25

Equipment and net occupancy


131


129


-


129


1

Professional and other services


97


89


10


81


22

FDIC assessments


19


18


15


13


55

Advertising and marketing


29


27


7


23


26

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets


7


7


-


10


-27

Other costs of operations


105


99


6


136


-23

Total


$ 1,393


$ 1,349


3


$ 1,363


2

Noninterest expense rose $44 million, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2026.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $6 million reflecting an additional working day in the recent quarter, partially offset by lower payroll-related taxes.
  • Outside data processing and software costs increased $19 million reflecting higher software maintenance and enhancements to the Company's technology infrastructure.
  • Professional and other services rose $8 million reflecting support for enhancements to the Company's technology infrastructure and other enterprise initiatives.
  • Other costs of operations increased $6 million reflecting the Company's obligation under agreements to share in losses stemming from certain litigation of Visa, Inc.

Noninterest expense increased $30 million, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2025.

  • Outside data processing and software costs rose $35 million reflecting costs associated with enhancements to the Company's technology infrastructure.
  • Professional and other services increased $16 million reflecting support for enhancements to the Company's technology infrastructure and other enterprise initiatives and higher legal service costs.
  • FDIC assessments were $6 million higher in the recent quarter reflecting the reduction of estimated special assessment expense in the third quarter of 2025 resulting from a decrease in the FDIC's loss estimates associated with certain failed banks.
  • Other costs of operations decreased $31 million reflecting the amortization associated with residential mortgage loan servicing right assets in the third quarter of 2025 and lower expense associated with the Company's supplemental executive retirement savings plan in the recent quarter.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate was 23.1% in each of the third and second quarters of 2026 compared with 22.8% in the third quarter of 2025.

Capital and Liquidity



3Q26


2Q26


3Q25

CET1 capital


10.16 %

(1)

10.19 %


10.99 %

Tier 1 capital


11.93

(1)

11.64


12.49

Total capital


13.93

(1)

13.73


14.35

Tangible capital - common


7.85


8.07


8.79

____________________

(1)

Capital ratios at September 30, 2026 are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $217 million and $42 million, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. M&T's current stress capital buffer is 2.7%.

Reflecting rising interest rates, accumulated other comprehensive income declined $588 million in the recent quarter. In July 2026, the Company transferred $8.3 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities from the available-for-sale portfolio to the held-to-maturity portfolio with net unrealized gains of $8 million. Unrealized losses on those transferred securities at September 30, 2026 were $222 million ($165 million net of tax).

M&T repurchased shares of its common stock at a cost of $323 million during the recent quarter, compared with $465 million and $409 million in the second quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.16% as of September 30, 2026. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at September 30, 2026 are estimated to be $170.6 billion. Reflecting loan growth and share repurchase activity in the recent quarter and the impact of unrealized losses on investment securities available for sale included in accumulated other comprehensive income at September 30, 2026, M&T's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio at September 30, 2026 declined 22 basis points from June 30, 2026 and 94 basis points from September 30, 2025.

While not subject to the liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") requirements, M&T estimates that its LCR on September 30, 2026 was 107%, exceeding the regulatory minimum standards that would be applicable if it were a Category III institution subject to the Category III reduced LCR requirements.

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss third quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID MTBQ326. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Friday October 23, 2026, by calling (800) 839-3736 or (402) 220-2978 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted.

While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events, developments and current conditions in the financial services industry, including trust, brokerage and investment management businesses; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in M&T's credit ratings; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including trade and tariff policies and international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-, brokerage-, and investment management-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the initiation and outcome of potential, pending and future litigation, investigations and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; operational risk events, including loss resulting from fraud by employees or persons outside M&T and breaches in data and cybersecurity; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended




Nine Months Ended




September 30,




September 30,



(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)

2026


2025


Change


2026


2025


Change

Performance












Net income

$ 775


$ 792


-2 %


$ 2,257


$ 2,092


8 %

Net income available to common shareholders

732


754


-3


2,133


1,981


8

Per common share:












Basic earnings

5.08


4.85


5


14.57


12.41


17

Diluted earnings

5.04


4.82


5


14.48


12.34


17

Cash dividends

1.50


1.50


-


4.50


4.20


7

Common shares outstanding:












Average - diluted

145,174


156,553


-7


147,329


160,503


-8

Period end

143,708


154,518


-7


143,708


154,518


-7

Return on (annualized):












Average total assets

1.40 %


1.49 %




1.39 %


1.33 %



Average common shareholders' equity

11.44


11.45




11.13


10.07



Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,805


$ 1,773


2


$ 5,372


$ 5,202


3

Yield on average earning assets

5.41 %


5.60 %




5.39 %


5.54 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.44


2.72




2.38


2.71



Net interest spread

2.97


2.88




3.01


2.83



Contribution of interest-free funds

.68


.81




.67


.82



Net interest margin

3.65


3.69




3.68


3.65



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.35


.42




.30


.36



Net operating results (1)












Net operating income

$ 780


$ 798


-2


$ 2,274


$ 2,116


7

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

5.08


4.87


4


14.60


12.49


17

Return on (annualized):












Average tangible assets

1.47 %


1.56 %




1.46 %


1.41 %



Average tangible common equity

17.29


17.13




16.78


15.07



Efficiency ratio

54.4


53.6




55.1


56.3
















At September 30,






Loan quality

2026


2025


Change







Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,298


$ 1,512


-14 %







Real estate and other foreclosed assets

28


37


-26







Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,326


$ 1,549


-14







Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

$ 570


$ 432


32







Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:












Nonaccrual loans

81


71


13







Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

556


403


38







Nonaccrual loans to total loans

.90 %


1.11 %









Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.51


1.59









Additional information












Period end common stock price

$ 217.60


$ 197.62


10







Full-service domestic banking offices (2)

906


942


-4







Full-time equivalent employees

21,562


22,383


-4







____________________

(1)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(2)

In the first quarter of 2026, thirteen domestic banking offices formerly classified as full service were designated as limited service per regulatory filings.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)

2026


2026


2026


2025


2025

Performance










Net income

$ 775


$ 818


$ 664


$ 759


$ 792

Net income available to common shareholders

732


781


620


718


754

Per common share:










Basic earnings

5.08


5.35


4.16


4.71


4.85

Diluted earnings

5.04


5.32


4.13


4.67


4.82

Cash dividends

1.50


1.50


1.50


1.50


1.50

Common shares outstanding:










Average - diluted

145,174


146,758


150,109


153,712


156,553

Period end

143,708


144,933


146,917


151,840


154,518

Return on (annualized):










Average total assets

1.40 %


1.51 %


1.26 %


1.41 %


1.49 %

Average common shareholders' equity

11.44


12.30


9.67


10.87


11.45

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,805


$ 1,804


$ 1,763


$ 1,790


$ 1,773

Yield on average earning assets

5.41 %


5.40 %


5.35 %


5.47 %


5.60 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.44


2.36


2.32


2.52


2.72

Net interest spread

2.97


3.04


3.03


2.95


2.88

Contribution of interest-free funds

.68


.66


.67


.75


.81

Net interest margin

3.65


3.70


3.70


3.70


3.69

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.35


.23


.31


.54


.42

Net operating results (1)










Net operating income

$ 780


$ 823


$ 671


$ 767


$ 798

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

5.08


5.35


4.18


4.72


4.87

Return on (annualized):










Average tangible assets

1.47 %


1.59 %


1.33 %


1.49 %


1.56 %

Average tangible common equity

17.29


18.57


14.51


16.24


17.13

Efficiency ratio

54.4


52.8


58.3


55.1


53.6












September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

Loan quality

2026


2026


2026


2025


2025

Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,298


$ 1,208


$ 1,240


$ 1,252


$ 1,512

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

28


23


27


35


37

Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,326


$ 1,231


$ 1,267


$ 1,287


$ 1,549

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

$ 570


$ 603


$ 646


$ 561


$ 432

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:










Nonaccrual loans

81


78


85


83


71

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

556


586


634


543


403

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

.90 %


.85 %


.89 %


.91 %


1.11 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.51


1.53


1.54


1.54


1.59

Additional information










Period end common stock price

$ 217.60


$ 238.01


$ 206.72


$ 201.48


$ 197.62

Full-service domestic banking offices (2)

906


911


930


942


942

Full-time equivalent employees

21,562


21,662


21,866


22,080


22,383

____________________

(1)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(2)

In the first quarter of 2026, thirteen domestic banking offices formerly classified as full service were designated as limited service per regulatory filings.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three Months Ended




Nine Months Ended




September 30,




September 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2026


2025


Change


2026


2025


Change

Interest income

$ 2,667


$ 2,680


- %


$ 7,823


$ 7,849


- %

Interest expense

874


919


-5


2,486


2,680


-7

Net interest income

1,793


1,761


2


5,337


5,169


3

Provision for credit losses

135


125


8


395


380


4

Net interest income after provision for
credit losses

1,658


1,636


1


4,942


4,789


3

Other income:












Trust and investment services income

230


217


6


684


643


7

Mortgage banking revenues

152


147


3


406


395


3

Service charges on deposit accounts

109


105


3


322


307


5

Card revenues

90


90


-


257


257


-

Letter of credit and credit-related fees

46


45


3


132


132


-

Capital markets and advisory revenues

32


35


-8


109


89


23

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(1)


1


-


5


1


-

Other revenues from operations

85


112


-25


257


222


16

Total other income

743


752


-1


2,172


2,046


6

Other expense:












Salaries and employee benefits

832


833


-


2,572


2,533


2

Outside data processing and software

173


138


25


471


412


14

Equipment and net occupancy

131


129


1


393


391


-

Professional and other services

97


81


22


279


251


12

FDIC assessments

19


13


55


60


58


4

Advertising and marketing

29


23


26


77


70


9

Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets

7


10


-27


23


32


-27

Other costs of operations

105


136


-23


305


367


-17

Total other expense

1,393


1,363


2


4,180


4,114


2

Income before taxes

1,008


1,025


-2


2,934


2,721


8

Income taxes

233


233


-


677


629


8

Net income

$ 775


$ 792


-2 %


$ 2,257


$ 2,092


8 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2026


2026


2026


2025


2025

Interest income

$ 2,667


$ 2,620


$ 2,536


$ 2,637


$ 2,680

Interest expense

874


828


784


858


919

Net interest income

1,793


1,792


1,752


1,779


1,761

Provision for credit losses

135


120


140


125


125

Net interest income after provision for
credit losses

1,658


1,672


1,612


1,654


1,636

Other income:










Trust and investment services income

230


235


219


220


217

Mortgage banking revenues

152


127


127


155


147

Service charges on deposit accounts

109


107


106


105


105

Card revenues

90


89


78


87


90

Letter of credit and credit-related fees

46


44


42


47


45

Capital markets and advisory revenues

32


41


36


31


35

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(1)


2


4


1


1

Other revenues from operations

85


95


77


50


112

Total other income

743


740


689


696


752

Other expense:










Salaries and employee benefits

832


826


914


809


833

Outside data processing and software

173


154


144


146


138

Equipment and net occupancy

131


129


133


134


129

Professional and other services

97


89


93


105


81

FDIC assessments

19


18


23


(8)


13

Advertising and marketing

29


27


21


32


23

Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets

7


7


9


10


10

Other costs of operations

105


99


101


151


136

Total other expense

1,393


1,349


1,438


1,379


1,363

Income before taxes

1,008


1,063


863


971


1,025

Income taxes

233


245


199


212


233

Net income

$ 775


$ 818


$ 664


$ 759


$ 792

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



September 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2026


2025


Change

ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$ 1,796


$ 1,950


-8 %

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

14,342


16,751


-14

Investment securities

37,894


36,864


3

Loans held for sale

696


629


11

Loans:






Commercial and industrial

66,373


61,863


7

Real estate - commercial

25,561


23,768


8

Real estate - residential

25,301


24,335


4

Consumer

27,521


26,379


4

Total loans

144,756


136,345


6

Allowance for loan losses

(2,179)


(2,161)


1

Net loans

142,577


134,184


6

Goodwill

8,465


8,465


-

Core deposit and other intangible assets

41


74


-45

Other assets

14,699


12,360


19

Total assets

$ 220,510


$ 211,277


4 %







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 44,819


$ 44,994


- %

Interest-bearing deposits

122,691


118,432


4

Total deposits

167,510


163,426


2

Short-term borrowings

6,373


2,059


209

Long-term borrowings

13,648


12,928


6

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,820


4,136


17

Total liabilities

192,351


182,549


5

Shareholders' equity:






Preferred

3,017


2,394


26

Common

25,142


26,334


-5

Total shareholders' equity

28,159


28,728


-2

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 220,510


$ 211,277


4 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend



September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2026


2026


2026


2025


2025

ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$ 1,796


$ 1,939


$ 1,903


$ 1,701


$ 1,950

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

14,342


15,499


14,445


17,068


16,751

Investment securities

37,894


38,374


38,621


36,649


36,864

Loans held for sale

696


663


861


1,067


629

Loans:










Commercial and industrial

66,373


65,995


65,216


63,406


61,863

Real estate - commercial

25,561


24,233


22,986


23,335


23,768

Real estate - residential

25,301


25,128


24,530


24,433


24,335

Consumer

27,521


27,174


26,321


26,461


26,379

Total loans

144,756


142,530


139,053


137,635


136,345

Allowance for loan losses

(2,179)


(2,176)


(2,136)


(2,116)


(2,161)

Net loans

142,577


140,354


136,917


135,519


134,184

Goodwill

8,465


8,465


8,465


8,465


8,465

Core deposit and other intangible assets

41


48


55


64


74

Other assets

14,699


13,919


13,469


12,977


12,360

Total assets

$ 220,510


$ 219,261


$ 214,736


$ 213,510


$ 211,277











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 44,819


$ 48,295


$ 45,892


$ 46,509


$ 44,994

Interest-bearing deposits

122,691


120,590


117,849


120,400


118,432

Total deposits

167,510


168,885


163,741


166,909


163,426

Short-term borrowings

6,373


4,614


7,851


2,149


2,059

Long-term borrowings

13,648


13,568


11,175


10,911


12,928

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,820


4,248


3,997


4,364


4,136

Total liabilities

192,351


191,315


186,764


184,333


182,549

Shareholders' equity:










Preferred

3,017


2,434


2,434


2,834


2,394

Common

25,142


25,512


25,538


26,343


26,334

Total shareholders' equity

28,159


27,946


27,972


29,177


28,728

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 220,510


$ 219,261


$ 214,736


$ 213,510


$ 211,277

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three Months Ended


Change in Balance


Nine Months Ended




September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30, 2026 from


September 30,


Change


2026


2026


2025


June 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


in

(Dollars in millions)

Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


2026


2025


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance

ASSETS


























Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 14,209


3.79 %


$ 15,061


3.72 %


$ 17,739


4.43 %


-6 %


-20 %


$ 15,159


3.74 %


$ 19,037


4.46 %


-20 %

Investment securities (1)

38,552


4.33


38,728


4.29


36,559


4.15


-


5


38,378


4.28


35,466


3.98


8

Loans held for sale

682


5.48


777


5.50


637


5.85


-12


7


819


5.45


750


6.92


9

Loans:


























Commercial and industrial

65,887


6.00


65,883


6.00


61,687


6.45


-


7


65,139


6.00


61,234


6.41


6

Real estate - commercial

24,862


6.03


23,221


6.29


23,982


6.45


7


4


23,709


6.15


24,796


6.34


-4

Real estate - residential

25,194


4.69


24,827


4.63


24,122


4.57


1


4


24,832


4.62


23,543


4.50


5

Consumer

27,353


6.47


26,719


6.46


26,099


6.60


2


5


26,797


6.47


25,275


6.58


6

Total loans

143,296


5.86


140,650


5.89


135,890


6.15


2


5


140,477


5.87


134,848


6.09


4

Other

-


-


-


-


95


3.45


-


-100


31


-


96


3.46


-67

Total earning assets

196,739


5.41


195,216


5.40


190,920


5.60


1


3


194,864


5.39


190,197


5.54


2

Goodwill

8,465




8,465




8,465




-


-


8,465




8,465




-

Core deposit and other intangible assets

45




51




79




-12


-43


52




86




-40

Other assets

13,611




12,800




11,589




6


17


13,043




11,141




17

Total assets

$ 218,860




$ 216,532




$ 211,053




1 %


4 %


$ 216,424




$ 209,889




3 %



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Interest-bearing deposits:


























Savings and interest-checking

deposits

$ 108,013


1.89 %


$ 105,752


1.81 %


$ 104,630


2.23 %


2 %


3 %


$ 106,783


1.85 %


$ 103,378


2.22 %


3 %

Time deposits

15,056


3.19


13,808


3.02


13,890


3.40


9


8


13,982


3.08


14,056


3.48


-1

Total interest-bearing deposits

123,069


2.05


119,560


1.95


118,520


2.36


3


4


120,765


1.99


117,434


2.37


3

Short-term borrowings

5,248


3.89


8,016


3.86


2,844


4.50


-35


85


6,318


3.87


3,013


4.50


110

Long-term borrowings

13,977


5.32


12,778


5.33


12,789


5.64


9


9


12,617


5.35


11,675


5.64


8

Total interest-bearing liabilities

142,294


2.44


140,354


2.36


134,153


2.72


1


6


139,700


2.38


132,122


2.71


6

Noninterest-bearing deposits

43,708




43,964




44,056




-1


-1


44,070




44,877




-2

Other liabilities

4,527




4,275




4,261




6


6


4,349




4,142




5

Total liabilities

190,529




188,593




182,470




1


4


188,119




181,141




4

Shareholders' equity

28,331




27,939




28,583




1


-1


28,305




28,748




-2

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 218,860




$ 216,532




$ 211,053




1 %


4 %


$ 216,424




$ 209,889




3 %

Net interest spread



2.97




3.04




2.88








3.01




2.83



Contribution of interest-free funds



.68




.66




.81








.67




.82



Net interest margin



3.65 %




3.70 %




3.69 %








3.68 %




3.65 %



____________________

(1)

Yields on investment securities for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 reflect $18 million of lower taxable-equivalent interest income resulting from an alignment of amortization periods for certain municipal bonds obtained from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Loan Balances



September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2026


2026


2026


2025


2025

Commercial and industrial










Commercial and industrial excluding

owner-occupied real estate by industry:










Financial and insurance

$ 13,731


$ 13,804


$ 13,488


$ 12,749


$ 12,077

Services

8,719


8,534


8,207


7,887


7,685

Motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers

6,706


6,966


7,061


7,185


6,636

Manufacturing

6,311


6,389


6,402


6,094


6,238

Wholesale

4,473


4,330


4,343


4,373


4,244

Transportation, communications, utilities

4,456


4,199


3,928


3,883


3,754

Retail

3,347


3,319


3,302


3,087


3,112

Construction

2,412


2,445


2,305


2,260


2,205

Health services

1,811


1,707


1,835


1,816


1,779

Real estate investors

1,589


1,521


1,662


1,574


1,505

Other

1,370


1,397


1,362


1,300


1,567

Total commercial and industrial

excluding owner-occupied real estate

54,925


54,611


53,895


52,208


50,802

Owner-occupied real estate by industry:










Services

2,351


2,362


2,377


2,368


2,308

Motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers

2,263


2,180


2,217


2,234


2,162

Retail

1,929


1,926


1,916


1,893


1,825

Health services

1,413


1,464


1,335


1,268


1,320

Wholesale

1,079


1,035


1,029


978


975

Manufacturing

735


712


727


791


783

Real estate investors

585


607


617


616


634

Other

1,093


1,098


1,103


1,050


1,054

Total owner-occupied real estate

11,448


11,384


11,321


11,198


11,061

Total commercial and industrial

66,373


65,995


65,216


63,406


61,863

Commercial real estate










Permanent finance by property type:










Apartments/Multifamily

7,320


6,865


6,269


6,353


6,270

Retail/Service

4,313


4,259


4,237


4,164


4,320

Industrial/Warehouse

3,510


3,276


2,462


2,297


2,175

Office

3,066


3,147


3,282


3,423


3,487

Health services

1,841


1,583


1,507


1,548


1,554

Hotel

1,728


1,665


1,727


1,743


1,776

Other

443


180


187


180


202

Total permanent

22,221


20,975


19,671


19,708


19,784

Construction/Development

3,340


3,258


3,315


3,627


3,984

Total commercial real estate

25,561


24,233


22,986


23,335


23,768

Residential real estate










Residential real estate

25,301


25,128


24,530


24,433


24,335

Consumer










Home equity lines and loans

4,991


4,891


4,796


4,807


4,730

Recreational finance

15,170


14,856


14,144


14,092


14,152

Automobile

4,871


4,969


5,016


5,167


5,223

Other

2,489


2,458


2,365


2,395


2,274

Total consumer

27,521


27,174


26,321


26,461


26,379

Total loans

$ 144,756


$ 142,530


$ 139,053


$ 137,635


$ 136,345

Supplemental Information - Mortgage Banking Activities



Three Months Ended


Change


Nine Months Ended


Change


September 30,


June 30,






September 30,


September 30,





(Dollars in millions)

2026


2026


Amount


%


2026


2025


Amount


%

Residential mortgage banking revenues
















Gains on loans originated for sale

$ 9


$ 7


$ 2


30 %


$ 24


$ 23


$ 1


4 %

Loan servicing:
















Loan servicing fees

33


33


-


-1


98


105


(7)


-7

Changes in fair value of mortgage loan

servicing right assets, net of hedging activities

(16)


(11)


(5)


-37


(40)


-


(40)


-

Loan sub-servicing and other fees

93


67


26


38


222


159


63


39

Total loan servicing

110


89


21


23


280


264


16


6

Total residential mortgage banking revenues

$ 119


$ 96


$ 23


24 %


$ 304


$ 287


$ 17


6 %

New commitments to originate loans for sale

$ 377


$ 411


$ (34)


-8 %


$ 1,188


$ 1,019


$ 169


17 %


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2026


2026


2026


2025


2025

Balances at period end










Loans held for sale

$ 249


$ 256


$ 327


$ 441


$ 327

Commitments to originate loans for sale

191


258


222


224


329

Commitments to sell loans

407


467


544


645


576

Capitalized mortgage loan servicing assets

572


540


542


287


305











Loans serviced for others

34,909


35,253


35,586


35,873


36,421

Loans sub-serviced for others

179,605


183,599


123,968


156,938


161,785

Total loans serviced for others

$ 214,514


$ 218,852


$ 159,554


$ 192,811


$ 198,206





Three Months Ended


Change


Nine Months Ended


Change


September 30,


June 30,






September 30,


September 30,





(Dollars in millions)

2026


2026


Amount


%


2026


2025


Amount


%

Commercial mortgage banking revenues
















Gains on loans originated for sale

$ 13


$ 13


$ -


- %


$ 44


$ 50


$ (6)


-12 %

Loan servicing fees and other

20


18


2


9


58


58


-


-

Total commercial mortgage banking revenues

$ 33


$ 31


$ 2


5 %


$ 102


$ 108


$ (6)


-6 %

Loans originated for sale to other investors

$ 737


$ 746


$ (9)


-1 %


$ 2,618


$ 3,138


$ (520)


-17 %


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2026


2026


2026


2025


2025

Balances at period end










Loans held for sale

$ 263


$ 259


$ 359


$ 484


$ 278

Commitments to originate loans for sale

559


485


529


773


1,074

Commitments to sell loans

826


740


903


1,253


1,292

Capitalized mortgage loan servicing assets

132


136


138


132


123











Loans serviced for others

31,204


31,368


30,934


30,309


28,957

Loans sub-serviced for others

4,013


4,072


4,194


4,231


4,297

Total loans serviced for others

$ 35,217


$ 35,440


$ 35,128


$ 34,540


$ 33,254

Supplemental Information - Other Revenues from Operations



Three Months Ended






Nine Months Ended






September 30,


June 30,


Change


September 30,


September 30,


Change

(Dollars in millions)

2026


2026


Amount


%


2026


2025


Amount


%

Bank owned life insurance revenue

$ 17


$ 20


$ (3)


-12 %


$ 55


$ 56


$ (1)


-2 %

Equipment operating lease income

12


11


1


4


34


37


(3)


-9

BLG income

31


47


(16)


-34


111


20


91


455

Earnout payment related to 2023 sale of

CIT business

-


-


-


-


-


28


(28)


-100

Gains on sales of out-of-footprint loan

portfolio

-


-


-


-


-


15


(15)


-100

Gain on sale of institutional services

subsidiary

-


-


-


-


-


10


(10)


-100

Other

25


17


8


47


57


56


1


2

Total other revenues from operations

$ 85


$ 95


$ (10)


-12 %


$ 257


$ 222


$ 35


16 %


Three Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2026


2026


2026


2025


2025

Bank owned life insurance revenue

$ 17


$ 20


$ 18


$ 19


$ 21

Equipment operating lease income

12


11


11


11


12

BLG income

31


47


33


-


20

Earnout payment related to 2023 sale of CIT business

-


-


-


-


28

Other

25


17


15


20


31

Total other revenues from operations

$ 85


$ 95


$ 77


$ 50


$ 112

Supplemental Information - Interest Rate Swap Agreements Designated as Hedges at September 30, 2026


(Dollars in billions)

September 30,
2026


December 31,
2026


March 31,
2027


June 30,
2027


September 30,
2027


December 31,
2027


March 31,
2028

Fair value hedges:














Active

$ 6.1


$ 6.1


$ 6.1


$ 6.1


$ 5.1


$ 6.4


$ 5.9

Forward-starting

1.3


1.3


1.3


1.3


1.3


-


-

Cash flow hedges:














Active

16.7


17.5


17.0


17.7


15.2


13.9


12.7

Forward-starting

8.8


8.0


5.8


1.8


1.8


1.5


-















Fair value hedges -

weighted-average fixed rate:














Active

3.56 %


3.56 %


3.56 %


3.56 %


3.66 %


3.85 %


3.85 %

Forward-starting

4.62


4.62


4.62


4.62


4.62


-


-

Cash flow hedges -

weighted-average fixed rate:














Active

3.70


3.69


3.67


3.78


3.78


3.76


3.87

Forward-starting

3.97


4.01


4.23


4.56


4.56


4.55


-

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

(Dollars in millions, except per share)








Income statement data








Net income








Net income

$ 775


$ 792


$ 2,257


$ 2,092

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

5


6


17


24

Net operating income

$ 780


$ 798


$ 2,274


$ 2,116

Earnings per common share








Diluted earnings per common share

$ 5.04


$ 4.82


$ 14.48


$ 12.34

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.04


.05


.12


.15

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 5.08


$ 4.87


$ 14.60


$ 12.49

Other expense








Other expense

$ 1,393


$ 1,363


$ 4,180


$ 4,114

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(7)


(10)


(23)


(32)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,386


$ 1,353


$ 4,157


$ 4,082

Efficiency ratio








Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,386


$ 1,353


$ 4,157


$ 4,082

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,805


$ 1,773


$ 5,372


$ 5,202

Other income

743


752


2,172


2,046

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(1)


1


5


1

Denominator

$ 2,549


$ 2,524


$ 7,539


$ 7,247

Efficiency ratio

54.4 %


53.6 %


55.1 %


56.3 %

Balance sheet data








Average assets








Average assets

$ 218,860


$ 211,053


$ 216,424


$ 209,889

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(45)


(79)


(52)


(86)

Deferred taxes

17


24


18


25

Average tangible assets

$ 210,367


$ 202,533


$ 207,925


$ 201,363

Average common equity








Average total equity

$ 28,331


$ 28,583


$ 28,305


$ 28,748

Preferred stock

(2,890)


(2,394)


(2,635)


(2,394)

Average common equity

25,441


26,189


25,670


26,354

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(45)


(79)


(52)


(86)

Deferred taxes

17


24


18


25

Average tangible common equity

$ 16,948


$ 17,669


$ 17,171


$ 17,828

At end of quarter








Total assets








Total assets

$ 220,510


$ 211,277





Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)





Core deposit and other intangible assets

(41)


(74)





Deferred taxes

16


23





Total tangible assets

$ 212,020


$ 202,761





Total common equity








Total equity

$ 28,159


$ 28,728





Preferred stock

(3,017)


(2,394)





Common equity

25,142


26,334





Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)





Core deposit and other intangible assets

(41)


(74)





Deferred taxes

16


23





Total tangible common equity

$ 16,652


$ 17,818





____________________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


2026


2026


2026


2025


2025

(Dollars in millions, except per share)










Income statement data










Net income










Net income

$ 775


$ 818


$ 664


$ 759


$ 792

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

5


5


7


8


6

Net operating income

$ 780


$ 823


$ 671


$ 767


$ 798

Earnings per common share










Diluted earnings per common share

$ 5.04


$ 5.32


$ 4.13


$ 4.67


$ 4.82

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.04


.03


.05


.05


.05

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 5.08


$ 5.35


$ 4.18


$ 4.72


$ 4.87

Other expense










Other expense

$ 1,393


$ 1,349


$ 1,438


$ 1,379


$ 1,363

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(7)


(7)


(9)


(10)


(10)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,386


$ 1,342


$ 1,429


$ 1,369


$ 1,353

Efficiency ratio










Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,386


$ 1,342


$ 1,429


$ 1,369


$ 1,353

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,805


$ 1,804


$ 1,763


$ 1,790


$ 1,773

Other income

743


740


689


696


752

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(1)


2


4


1


1

Denominator

$ 2,549


$ 2,542


$ 2,448


$ 2,485


$ 2,524

Efficiency ratio

54.4 %


52.8 %


58.3 %


55.1 %


53.6 %

Balance sheet data










Average assets










Average assets

$ 218,860


$ 216,532


$ 213,828


$ 212,891


$ 211,053

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(45)


(51)


(59)


(69)


(79)

Deferred taxes

17


17


19


22


24

Average tangible assets

$ 210,367


$ 208,033


$ 205,323


$ 204,379


$ 202,533

Average common equity










Average total equity

$ 28,331


$ 27,939


$ 28,648


$ 28,970


$ 28,583

Preferred stock

(2,890)


(2,434)


(2,576)


(2,691)


(2,394)

Average common equity

25,441


25,505


26,072


26,279


26,189

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(45)


(51)


(59)


(69)


(79)

Deferred taxes

17


17


19


22


24

Average tangible common equity

$ 16,948


$ 17,006


$ 17,567


$ 17,767


$ 17,669

At end of quarter










Total assets










Total assets

$ 220,510


$ 219,261


$ 214,736


$ 213,510


$ 211,277

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(41)


(48)


(55)


(64)


(74)

Deferred taxes

16


17


18


20


23

Total tangible assets

$ 212,020


$ 210,765


$ 206,234


$ 205,001


$ 202,761

Total common equity










Total equity

$ 28,159


$ 27,946


$ 27,972


$ 29,177


$ 28,728

Preferred stock

(3,017)


(2,434)


(2,434)


(2,834)


(2,394)

Common equity

25,142


25,512


25,538


26,343


26,334

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(41)


(48)


(55)


(64)


(74)

Deferred taxes

16


17


18


20


23

Total tangible common equity

$ 16,652


$ 17,016


$ 17,036


$ 17,834


$ 17,818

____________________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

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