

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Three children and a teacher were shot dead at a primary school in Oregon, on Thursday.



Another child and teacher were critically injured and hospitalized after an incident that took place at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend at around 1 p.m.



The unnamed 16-year-old shooter was killed by a community member who 'pursued him into the school and engaged him,' Bend Police Department Chief Mike Krantz told reporters.



The attacker, who is a Bend native, entered the school after targeting a car with his long gun, according to Bend Police Department spokeswoman Sheila Miller.



The child victims were aged 5, 8 and 11.



The motive behind the attack is not clear.



Police evacuated the school immediately after the shooting.



Schools in the mountain town remain closed on Friday.



This marks the 140th shooting incident in U.S. schools and 36th in K-12 schools in the United States this year, reports quoting data bases said.



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