

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HOCHTIEF AG (HOT.DE, 1HOT.MI, HOCFF), a German construction and infrastructure services firm, on Friday announced it has been awarded a contract to build a collection research center for German natural history museum, the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin.



The contract is expected to yield revenue of approximately €70 million for the firm.



Work was expected to start in September 2026, with the project due for completion in summer 2029.



The project involves constructing a new secondary location for the museum, including a three-story collection research center with storage units, specialized laboratories, as well as quarantine and decontamination facilities.



The new facility will provide storage space for about half of 30 million objects and will incorporate resource-efficient features.



The shares were trading 7 euros or 1.90 percent higher at 375.40 euros on the Xetra.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News