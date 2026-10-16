

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $599 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $457 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $2.322 billion from $2.118 billion last year.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $599 Mln. vs. $457 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $2.322 Bln vs. $2.118 Bln last year.



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