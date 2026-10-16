Huble Digital: 70% OF HUBSPOT CUSTOMERS PLAN TO INCREASE AI SPEND IN THE YEAR AHEAD

70% OF HUBSPOT CUSTOMERS PLAN TO INCREASE AI SPEND IN THE YEAR AHEAD

Latest market research undertaken by Huble shows that two-thirds (66%) of HubSpot customers are already using HubSpot's own built-in AI - Breeze AI Assistant - and half of these (34%) are already using one or more of HubSpot's AI agents.

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven in ten (70%) HubSpot customers, surveyed at HubSpot's UNBOUND September 2026 conference, plan to spend more or much more on AI over the next 12 months. Most already work with more than one AI tool: six in ten (61%) use two or more in their business daily. These headlines come from market research undertaken by Huble, a global HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner, among 393 HubSpot customers at UNBOUND in Boston from September 16-18, 2026.

Rebecca Harris, Chief Executive of Huble, comments: "AI is only as good as the context it works from. Good context is accurate, specific, and up to date and can drive great outcomes. HubSpot shared at UNBOUND that AI with bad context actually performs worse than no AI at all. With most of the customers surveyed planning to spend more on AI, ask a simpler question before adding another AI tool: "Can you trust what's in your CRM?"

Spend intent on AI is high across the US and rest of the world

Nearly a quarter of customers surveyed (23%) plan to spend much more on AI. Intent to spend more or much more is high among customers in the US (68%) and across the 26 other countries represented (77%).

HubSpot AI agents and HubSpot's AI, Breeze AI Assistant, are increasing in uptake

Two in three customers surveyed (66%) use Breeze AI Assistant, HubSpot's built-in AI. Half of these (34%) use at least one of HubSpot's AI agents, and customers who use Breeze AI Assistant are twice as likely to do so as those who don't (41% against 20%). HubSpot's AI sits alongside other tools: 63% of Breeze AI Assistant users also run two or more third-party AI tools day to day. Among third-party tools being used, there are two clear leaders: Anthropic's Claude (64%) and OpenAI's ChatGPT (63%), with Microsoft's Copilot third at 41% usage.

The tools differ by region. US customers use ChatGPT (65%) and Claude (62%) at similar rates, with Copilot at 46%. Outside the US, Claude leads at 72%, ahead of ChatGPT at 56%, with Copilot at 28%.

Analysis and reporting is AI's main job, but not everywhere

Marketing analysis and reporting is the most common use of AI among customers surveyed (68%), ahead of sales and prospecting (43%) and content creation (30%). In the US it dominates, at 71%, nearly twice the share using AI for sales and prospecting (36%). Outside the US, sales and prospecting (64%) is as common as marketing analysis and reporting (60%).

Harris continues: "The same HubSpot research found that the highest-value AI work runs on a business's own data, like analyzing campaigns, while generic tasks like drafting content deliver less. The HubSpot customers surveyed here are already pointing AI at that kind of data-rich work, most of all in the US. Outside the US, it does as much work in sales and prospecting. Those jobs draw on different parts of HubSpot: campaign and reporting data for one, contacts, deals, and pipeline for the other." Huble will publish the full report on the research later this month.

Notes to editors

Respondents were surveyed at HubSpot's UNBOUND 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts, from September 16-18, 2026. The research was undertaken by Huble. Of the 432 attendees surveyed, 393 are HubSpot customers: 296 based in the US and 97 across 26 other countries.

This release reports on the 393 HubSpot customers only. Percentages are based on customers who answered each question. Respondents could select more than one AI tool and up to two main uses of AI. HubSpot AI agent figures exclude Breeze Assistant, which the survey asked about separately. Results are unweighted and describe the customers surveyed. They are not representative of all HubSpot customers or AI users generally.

HubSpot's research on AI use cases and context was presented by HubSpot in the HubSpot Spotlight keynote at UNBOUND 2026 on September 16, 2026.

About Huble

Huble Digital Group - https://www.huble.com is a global HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner. Huble helps large mid-market companies and enterprise-scale businesses transform their marketing, sales, and service operations using HubSpot. It has 175+ employees across nine locations in the UK, US, Canada, Germany, France, Belgium, Australia, Singapore, and South Africa. Huble has been a HubSpot partner since 2012. It is ISO 42001 (AI Management), ISO 27001 (Information Security), and ISO 9001 (Quality) certified, and was named HubSpot's Global Partner of the Year in 2024.

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