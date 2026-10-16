Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") announces the adoption by its board of directors of an advance notice policy (the "Advance Notice Policy") regarding director elections.

The purpose of the Advance Notice Policy is to provide a clear process for the shareholders, directors and management to follow when nominating directors of the Company. Such a policy will ensure that shareholders receive adequate notice of director nominations and sufficient information regarding all director nominees and to allow shareholders to register an informed vote after having been afforded reasonable time for appropriate deliberation.

The Advance Notice Policy, among other things, includes a provision that requires advance notice to the Company in certain circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the board of directors are made by shareholders of the Company. The Advance Notice Policy also sets a deadline by which director nominations must be submitted to the Company prior to any annual general or special meeting of the shareholders and also sets out the required information that must be included in the notice to the Company. No person will be eligible for election as a director of the Company unless nominated in accordance with the Advance Notice Policy.

In the case of an annual general meeting of the shareholders, notice to the Company must be made not less than 30 days prior to the date of the annual general meeting. If the annual general meeting is being held on a date that is less than 40 days following the date on which the first public announcement of the meeting was made, notice may be made not later than the close of business on the 10th day following such public announcement.

In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual general meeting) called for the purpose of electing directors, notice to the Company must be made not later than the close of business on the 15th day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the board of directors may, in its sole discretion, waive any requirement of the Advance Notice Policy.

The Advance Notice Policy is now in effect and will apply in connection with the Company's next annual general meeting (the "Shareholders' Meeting") scheduled for December 10, 2026. The Company intends to seek shareholder approval and ratification of the Advance Notice Policy at the Shareholders' Meeting. If the Advance Notice Policy is not ratified by ordinary resolution of the Company's shareholders at the Shareholders' Meeting, then it will terminate and be void and of no further force or effect following the termination of the Shareholders' Meeting.

A full description of the Advance Notice Policy will be contained in the information circular to be prepared for the Shareholders' Meeting and mailed to the Company's shareholders. A copy of the Advance Notice Policy is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.phenomresources.com.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80 which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Project lies within the prolific Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the Phenom property (5-15km). The Company has earned a 100% interest in the Dobbin Gold property, a Carlin Gold-type target and Crescent Valley Property, which has a Bonanza high grade gold vein-type and a critical metals IOCG-type target. In addition, the Company has an option on another gold project in Nevada, the King Solomon property, which is a Carlin Gold-type target.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cowley, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, President, CEO and director of the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and other statements that are not historical facts. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

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